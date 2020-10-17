Open Menu

Neutra-designed “crown jewel” of Palm Springs lists for $25M

Kaufmann Desert House was built in 1940s, commissioned by department store magnate

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 17, 2020 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kaufmann Desert House (Courtesy Coastal Luxury Living)

Kaufmann Desert House (Courtesy Coastal Luxury Living)

One of modernist architect Richard Neutra’s most famous homes is hitting the market in Palm Springs.

The Kaufmann Desert House, located at 470 West Vista Chino in Palm Springs, has listed for $25 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The home was built in 1946 for Edgar J. Kaufmann, the department store magnate who also happened to be a huge fan of modern architecture. (He also commissioned Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater.)

Gerard Bisignano of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Kaufmann commissioned the Palm Springs property as a summer home, and Neutra — who started his career working for Wright — created what has since become an example of desert modernism. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is anchored by a central living and dining room, with four wings that extend out from the center. One holds the master bedroom, while another is home to a guest suite, and another has a pool. The home spans about 3,200 square feet and is set on a two-acre property.

Its current owners, who bought the property in the 1990s, worked with design firm Marmol Radziner on an intense renovation of the home, according to the Journal. Several out-of-character additions were made over the years, so the firm consulted the Neutra archives at UCLA to ensure it was being restored to its original mid century glory.

Two decades later, the home is considered the “crown jewel” of Palm Springs, The Agency’s Jeff Kohl told the Journal. If it sells for the full ask, it would be the most expensive property sold in the area, according to the Journal. [WSJ] — Amy Plitt

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
architecturecaliforniaResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

New York lost $755M in real estate tax revenue this year: REBNY

New York lost $755M in real estate tax revenue this year: REBNY
The Internal Revenue Service is going after foreign real estate investors as part of a broader sweep to collect revenues amid the pandemic.  (iStock)

“There’s a lot of money to be made”: IRS targets foreign real estate investors

“There’s a lot of money to be made”: IRS targets foreign real estate investors
235 West 56th Street with Jonathan Resnick and Richard Ruben (Google Maps)

Richard Ruben accuses Jonathan Resnick of usurping control of Midtown building

Richard Ruben accuses Jonathan Resnick of usurping control of Midtown building
Sales prices in the Financial District prove to be an outlier in Lower Manhattan and the borough as whole (iStock)

Financial District sales price jumped 123% last quarter: report

Financial District sales price jumped 123% last quarter: report
While some Americans have benefited from low mortgage rates, others find themselves locked out (iStock)

Homebuyers with bad credit increasingly locked out of the market

Homebuyers with bad credit increasingly locked out of the market
StreetEasy GM Caroline Burton (iStock, Linkedin)

Zillow to shutter Naked Apartments

Zillow to shutter Naked Apartments
California’s Prop 15 tax measure could add housing: study

California’s Prop 15 tax measure could add housing: study

California’s Prop 15 tax measure could add housing: study
Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (iStock; Porch)

Porch is running out of cash: IPO filing

Porch is running out of cash: IPO filing
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.