Open Menu

San Francisco rents continued unprecedented slide

Rent for a studio was down 31% year-over-year

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 17, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
San Francisco and New York (iStock)

San Francisco and New York (iStock)

Rents are free-falling in the country’s most expensive market.

The median monthly rate for a studio in San Francisco in September was $2,285 per month, Bloomberg reported, citing data from Realtor.com. That’s 31 percent lower than it was a year prior. In comparison, rents fell about 0.5 percent nationally.

Median rents for one-bedroom units were down about a quarter year-over-year, while two-bedrooms dropped in price by 21 percent, according to Realtor.com.

Santa Clara and San Mateo, both in the Bay Area, also saw big drops in their median studio rents — 19 and 18 percent, respectively.

San Francisco’s rent drops are among the largest in the country since the coronavirus pandemic began. Its vacancy rate has risen, too; it was at 6.2 percent as of May.

Even though that trend hasn’t borne out nationally, it has in the country’s other ultra-expensive rental market: In Manhattan, studio rents have fallen by 15 percent to $2,495 per month, and the vacancy rate recently hit a historic high of 5 percent.

The precipitous drop in rents in some markets can be directly attributed to the pandemic, which has led more employees to work remotely. “Renters are likely heading to more affordable areas where they can get more space at a cheaper price,” said Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale.

Some companies have taken notice. San Francisco-based Stripe is among the firms that want to cut salaries of employees who move out of cities like San Francisco, Seattle and New York, and offer a one-time bonus instead. Facebook and Twitter are reportedly considering similar moves.
[Bloomberg News] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusMultifamily MarketRental MarketSan Francisco

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)

New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011

New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
107 Chambers Street and Allison and Frederick Thompson (Google Maps, Tribeca Health & Fitness) 

Another fitness studio in Manhattan goes belly-up

Another fitness studio in Manhattan goes belly-up
Mahnaz Zahedi pictured with her parents in 1962 (inset) and  444 E Alexander Palm Road (Getty, Zillow)

Iranian princess sells her waterfront Boca Raton home

Iranian princess sells her waterfront Boca Raton home
Rodney Dangerfield and 1118 1st Avenue (Getty)

Dangerfield’s comedy club to close its doors

Dangerfield’s comedy club to close its doors
(Getty, iStock)

NYC rents continue to drop, and landlords are feeling the crunch

NYC rents continue to drop, and landlords are feeling the crunch
San Francisco Mayor London Breed (Getty)

San Francisco mayor blasts “lefty movement” for blocking housing

San Francisco mayor blasts “lefty movement” for blocking housing
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.