Open Menu

Lakeside lodge for “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” hits the market

1K-acre Scott’s Family Resort, which has been featured in the Amazon comedy, has been in business since 1869

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 18, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rachel Brosnahan and the property (Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Rachel Brosnahan and the property (Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

An Upstate New York resort that has been featured in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is hitting the market for the first time in its 150-year history.

The 1,000-acre Scott’s Family Resort in the small town of Deposit has been listed for $6 million after an auction ended without a qualified bid, according to the New York Post.

The lakeside resort has served as a summer getaway for the fictional character of Miriam Maisel in the Amazon comedy, which is set in the 1950s and 1960s. The property is called the Steiner Resort in the show.

The property has much of the old school charm seen in the show, including a ballroom, a 1900s-era bowling alley with hand-set pins, and an ice cream and soda fountain. The grounds have courts for tennis, volleyball, and shuffleboard. Oquaga Lake is steps away from the main building.

The resort has 134 rooms set across several buildings and small cottages. It’s usually open from Memorial Day to Columbus Day but has been closed this year because of the pandemic, which has devastated the hospitality industry nationwide. It remains open for private events.

The owners are now in their 90s and are selling to pay off lingering debts, among other reasons, according to the report. [NYP]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hospitality

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The property

“Schitt’s Creek” motel hits market after Primetime Emmy sweep

“Schitt’s Creek” motel hits market after Primetime Emmy sweep
Dell CEO Michael Dell, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Getty; iStock)

CRE is doing better in cities where tech dominates

CRE is doing better in cities where tech dominates
Bob Dylan, Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, with Big Pink (Credit: Evening Standard/Getty Images, Bettmann/Getty Images, and Wikipedia)

Dylan who? Covid shifts focus off celeb-tied short-term rentals

Dylan who? Covid shifts focus off celeb-tied short-term rentals
The hospitality industry is facing an existential crisis, but some REITs whose portfolios include extended-stay properties may be a safe long-term bet for investors. Courtyard Houston-West University in Houston, Texas (Courtesy of Chatham Lodging)

Extended-stay hotels may protect some REITs from hospitality armageddon

Extended-stay hotels may protect some REITs from hospitality armageddon
Airbnb's Brian Chesky (Getty)

Five things to know about Airbnb’s IPO

Five things to know about Airbnb’s IPO
John Lam, Carlos Slim Helú, Sheldon Solow and Vijay Dandapani (Getty)

Property tax revenue rises, but delinquencies and glitches abound

Property tax revenue rises, but delinquencies and glitches abound
Michael Crawford and a rendering of the project (LInkedin, Hall of Fame Village)

Is Canton ready for a football-themed resort? Investors say yes

Is Canton ready for a football-themed resort? Investors say yes
MGM CEO William Hornbuckle and the Bellagio resort

MGM, desperate for cash, launches “Work From Vegas” program

MGM, desperate for cash, launches “Work From Vegas” program
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.