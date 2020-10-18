An Upstate New York resort that has been featured in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is hitting the market for the first time in its 150-year history.

The 1,000-acre Scott’s Family Resort in the small town of Deposit has been listed for $6 million after an auction ended without a qualified bid, according to the New York Post.

The lakeside resort has served as a summer getaway for the fictional character of Miriam Maisel in the Amazon comedy, which is set in the 1950s and 1960s. The property is called the Steiner Resort in the show.

The property has much of the old school charm seen in the show, including a ballroom, a 1900s-era bowling alley with hand-set pins, and an ice cream and soda fountain. The grounds have courts for tennis, volleyball, and shuffleboard. Oquaga Lake is steps away from the main building.

The resort has 134 rooms set across several buildings and small cottages. It’s usually open from Memorial Day to Columbus Day but has been closed this year because of the pandemic, which has devastated the hospitality industry nationwide. It remains open for private events.

The owners are now in their 90s and are selling to pay off lingering debts, among other reasons, according to the report. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch