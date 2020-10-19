Open Menu

Fort Greene townhouse, 30 feet wide, led Brooklyn luxury sales last week

Of top 11 contracts signed last week, 10 were for townhomes


Oct.October 19, 2020 03:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
198 Washington Park in Fort Greene (Photos via Compass)

Townhouses dominated Brooklyn’s luxury home market last week.

Of the 11 homes that went into contract last week, 10 were townhouses, according to Compass’ weekly report on contracts signed for homes asking $2 million or more.

The median asking price for all contracts was $2.69 million and the combined sales volume was $37.7 million.

The prior week saw 12 contracts inked for a total sales volume of $39.3 million.

The average discount across last week’s contracts was 3 percent and the average time on the market was 173 days. The negotiated prices are not included in the report.

The most expensive deal was an eight-bedroom Fort Greene townhouse at 198 Washington Park. The 30-foot wide home, which is split into two residences, spans 8,580 square feet and also has a 1,000-square-foot landscaped garden. It went into contract asking $6.5 million.

The second priciest deal was a 4,200-square-foot townhouse in Cobble Hill. The home, at 82 Amity Street, has five bedrooms and a garden, roof deck and finished basement, and the property taxes are a hair over $10,000. It was last asking $5.5 million.

The lone condo that went into contract last week is a 2,030-square-foot unit at 438 Humboldt Street in Williamsburg. It is one of eight units in a condominium project completed in 2018 by RNS Holdings. It was last asking about $2.5 million.

Townhouses have been a strong driver of luxury home contracts inked in the borough in recent weeks. In the third quarter, Brooklyn luxury sales fell by about 36 percent, according to Douglas Elliman’s recent report.





