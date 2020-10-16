Target to open in Yonkers

Target is coming to Yonkers.

The retail giant signed a 40-year retail lease to occupy more than 130,000 square feet at Cross County Center. The store was previously home to a Sears.

“Target had wanted to be here, and we had wanted them,” said Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty, which manages the property. “We dated for a bit, but there was a pretty quick marriage.”

The store will be Target’s first in the city of Yonkers.

It will feature a curbside pick up location, a feature that has helped the retailer attract 10 million new digital shoppers in the first half of the year.

The opening comes after a tremendous second quarter for Target. The big-box retailer’s net income soared to $1.69 billion April through June, an 80 percent jump year-over-year, the company said in its second quarter earnings call.

Buoyed by that success, Target announced it would open 27 new stores before the end of the year.

Its stores, which include groceries among a vast array of offerings, have been allowed to remain open throughout the pandemic, being deemed essential. Not all supermarkets have fared well during the pandemic. And many department stores have struggled in recent years; Sears went through bankruptcy and narrowly avoided liquidation.