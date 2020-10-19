TRD’s October issue is live for subscribers!

Open Menu

Oct.October 19, 2020 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
October 2020 Issue is Live

The Real Deal‘s October national issue is live for digital subscribers and will start hitting doorsteps around the country soon.

Covid-19 has catalyzed an identity crisis for major cities and their commercial hubs. Malls, hotels and office buildings must reimagine their role in this new economy. And with less than three weeks to go, we’re nearing the end of one of the most polarizing election seasons in history.

Here are some of our biggest stories this month:

  • The pandemic’s growing impacts on Brookfield Property Partners (you wouldn’t know it from the investment giant’s books)
  • An inside look at Opendoor’s big plans for iBuying and Beijing-based Beike Zhaofang’s meteoric rise in proptech
  • What superstar agent Ryan Serhant’s departure from Nest Seekers means as he gets ready to go head to head with his former brokerage
  • How cities will evolve in the era of social distancing, and what they’ll have to do to survive
  • New possibilities for repurposing struggling hotels as many are forced to permanently shutter
  • Vornado veteran Wendy Silverstein on her more than 30 years in finance and real estate, working for WeWork, and launching her new firm Silver Eagle

… And much more! Subscribe today and check out the new issue here.

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.