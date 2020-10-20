Open Menu

AMC faces serious cash crunch despite theaters reopening

Movie theater chain says it has serious doubts about cash flow

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 20, 2020 12:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
AMC’s financial woes have left the movie theater chain strapped for cash and facing in-court restructuring of its liabilities. (iStock; Getty)

AMC’s financial woes have left the movie theater chain strapped for cash and facing in-court restructuring of its liabilities. (iStock; Getty)

Movie theaters are reopening across the country, but that may not be enough to save some of the biggest cinema operators.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, one of the world’s largest movie theater operators, said it could run out of cash by the end of the year if it can’t find additional sources of liquidity, Reuters reported.

The company said in a filing on Tuesday that “substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.” In order to raise funds, it will issue shares, but it also said that it may still need to restructure its debt.

AMC has seen visitors to its theaters fall by 85 percent compared to last year, according to Reuters.

Movie theaters have been pummeled by the pandemic. Although some chains, including AMC, have reopened theaters, moviegoers remain skittish about going back to theaters due to concerns in contracting the virus.

Hollywood studios are also holding back big releases until next year, including MGM/Universal’s new James Bond film “No Time to Die,” giving people less incentive to head to theaters.

AMC’s rival Cineworld recently announced it would temporarily close its 663 theaters in the U.S. and England after opening its theaters back up.

[Reuters— Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Retail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Illustration by Maciej Frolow)

Does Brookfield’s balance sheet fully reveal the health of its real estate?

Does Brookfield’s balance sheet fully reveal the health of its real estate?
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that movie theaters in some New York counties can reopen, but NYC’s theaters are excluded for now. (Getty; iStock)

Cuomo: Movie theaters can reopen — but not in NYC

Cuomo: Movie theaters can reopen — but not in NYC
IKEA Chief Sustainability Officer Pia Heidenmark Cook (IKEA, iStock)

Ikea will buy back your old furniture on Black Friday

Ikea will buy back your old furniture on Black Friday
107 Chambers Street and Allison and Frederick Thompson (Google Maps, Tribeca Health & Fitness) 

Another fitness studio in Manhattan goes belly-up

Another fitness studio in Manhattan goes belly-up
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton and 620 6th Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Chelsea store for good

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Chelsea store for good
(Getty)

MTA proposes percentage-based rent payments for Grand Central retailers

MTA proposes percentage-based rent payments for Grand Central retailers
Grocery store foot traffic is down overall since the start of the pandemic (Getty)

These grocery stores saw the biggest drops in foot traffic

These grocery stores saw the biggest drops in foot traffic
Executive chef Sandy Ingber and Grand Central Oyster Bar (Facebook; Getty)

Aw, shucks: Grand Central Oyster Bar closes again

Aw, shucks: Grand Central Oyster Bar closes again
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.