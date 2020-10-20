After a string of big-ticket closings last month, Vornado Realty Trust has sold a duplex at 220 Central Park South for $65 million.

The unit, which occupies the eighth and ninth floors in the “villa” portion of the condo, went into contract in February 2018, according to property records. It closed this October for $65.6 million.

The buyer, named only as ENKA Residence LLC, secured a $32.5 million mortgage from Bank of America, records show. The acquirer’s address was listed care of Gregorgy Fescina at Nima Capital, a family office that invests in real estate assets. Reached by phone, Fescina said he was not aware of the transaction, and hung up.

The 7,911 square-foot unit has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 1,145 square feet of terrace space, according to a recent amendment to the condo’s offering plan.

The purchase works out to $8,291 per square foot — slightly lower than the three units in the tower that traded last month for upwards of $10,000 per square foot. The unit was initially priced at $85 million, the offering plan shows.

With contracts for many apartments signed prior to 2020, the success of 220 Central Park South has been seemingly unaffected by the pandemic, with several pricey units closing in the past six months. The building now has fewer than 30 units left to sell, according to a recent Real Deal analysis.

The 18-story villa portion of the building, which sits in front of the tower, now has just two units remaining, on the second and sixth floors.

Last year, British musician Sting bought the 5,807-square-foot penthouse at the top of the villa structure for $65.7 million, or $11,313 per foot.