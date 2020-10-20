Open Menu

Duplex sells at Vornado’s 220 CPS for $65 million

Ultra-luxury development now has fewer than 30 unsold units

TRD New York /
Oct.October 20, 2020 09:00 AM
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
220 Central Park South (Getty)

220 Central Park South (Getty)

After a string of big-ticket closings last month, Vornado Realty Trust has sold a duplex at 220 Central Park South for $65 million.

The unit, which occupies the eighth and ninth floors in the “villa” portion of the condo, went into contract in February 2018, according to property records. It closed this October for $65.6 million.

Read more

The buyer, named only as ENKA Residence LLC, secured a $32.5 million mortgage from Bank of America, records show. The acquirer’s address was listed care of Gregorgy Fescina at Nima Capital, a family office that invests in real estate assets. Reached by phone, Fescina said he was not aware of the transaction, and hung up.

The 7,911 square-foot unit has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 1,145 square feet of terrace space, according to a recent amendment to the condo’s offering plan.

The purchase works out to $8,291 per square foot — slightly lower than the three units in the tower that traded last month for upwards of $10,000 per square foot. The unit was initially priced at $85 million, the offering plan shows.

With contracts for many apartments signed prior to 2020, the success of 220 Central Park South has been seemingly unaffected by the pandemic, with several pricey units closing in the past six months. The building now has fewer than 30 units left to sell, according to a recent Real Deal analysis.

The 18-story villa portion of the building, which sits in front of the tower, now has just two units remaining, on the second and sixth floors.

Last year, British musician Sting bought the 5,807-square-foot penthouse at the top of the villa structure for $65.7 million, or $11,313 per foot.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
condo marketluxury marketResidential Real EstateVornado Realty Trust

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
Housing starts and completions increased sharply in September 2020 in response to fierce demand to buy homes. (iStock)

Housing starts jump as homebuilder confidence rises

Housing starts jump as homebuilder confidence rises
Betting on distress: Bulk condo website launches, aimed at investors

Betting on distress: Bulk condo website launches, aimed at investors

Betting on distress: Bulk condo website launches, aimed at investors
Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (iStock; Porch)

Porch CEO: SPAC deal gives us $200M and a clean slate

Porch CEO: SPAC deal gives us $200M and a clean slate
Toni Morrison and her former Tribeca home (Getty, BHS)

Toni Morrison’s Tribeca loft hits the market

Toni Morrison’s Tribeca loft hits the market
198 Washington Park in Fort Greene (Photos via Compass)

Fort Greene townhouse, 30 feet wide, led Brooklyn luxury sales last week

Fort Greene townhouse, 30 feet wide, led Brooklyn luxury sales last week
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.