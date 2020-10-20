The middle of the investment sales market was quiet last week, with just two transactions between $10 million and $30 million.

An apartment building sold in Queens and an educational building previously operated as a day care sold in Brooklyn.

The sale of a mixed-use building in Manhattan, previously reported by The Real Deal, was also recorded this week. Here are details of new mid-market i-sales for the week ending Oct. 16.

The estate of John Xikis sold a 50,910-square-foot apartment building at 25-98 36th Street in Astoria, at $15.6 million. Nelson Management Group was the buyer, acting through the limited liability company Global 36th Street.

CW Realty Group purchased a 20,000-square-foot educational building at 1491 Bedford Avenue in Crown Heights for $13.9 million through the limited liability company 1499 Bedford. The seller was S.R. Nager Management via Loki Realty LLC.