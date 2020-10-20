Open Menu

Poof! Adam Neumann’s $185M WeWork gig disappears

Chairman says co-founder may have violated the agreement

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 20, 2020 01:35 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Adam Neumann and Marcelo Claure (Getty)

Adam Neumann and Marcelo Claure (Getty)

Adam Neumann’s controversial $185 million WeWork consulting deal is no more, according to Marcelo Claure, the company’s executive chairman.

“I don’t think that consulting agreement is still in force,” Claure said at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference Monday, according to the Journal. “I think Adam may have violated some of the parts of the consulting agreement, so that’s no longer in effect.”

The deal was part of the WeWork founder’s generous exit package from the co-working company, which called for SoftBank to buy about $1 billion of stock from Neumann, refinance a $500 million debt, and pay a $185 million consulting fee. The deal is now being disputed as SoftBank and WeWork try to stem their losses.

Claure did not explain how Neumann violated the consulting agreement, citing pending litigation. Claure added that Neumann was “incredibly helpful at the beginning” in aiding SoftBank to understand WeWork, according to the Journal.

Part of the consulting deal prevented Neumann from competing with WeWork for four years, the Journal reported.

Bloomberg reported that the payment depended on a deal by which SoftBank would acquire WeWork stock from Neumann and other shareholders. That agreement is now the subject of a lawsuit.

Neumann left WeWork last year after the company’s IPO failed to happen. Bloomberg reported that Neumann recently invested $30 million in Alfred Club, Inc., a startup that provides services — such as dog-walking, maintenance requests and rent-processing — in apartment buildings. It was his first venture since leaving WeWork.

Claure said WeWork looks to be profitable in 2021. He said the company only needs to exceed 67 percent to 68 percent in occupancy to be profitable.

[WSJ] [Bloomberg] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
softbankWeWork

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
Sarah Pontius (Credit: Union College)

Another head rolls at WeWork

Another head rolls at WeWork
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty; iStock)

We Company changes name back to WeWork

We Company changes name back to WeWork
Alfred CEO Marcela Sapone and Adam Neumann (Getty)

Adam Neumann returns with $30M investment in residential startup

Adam Neumann returns with $30M investment in residential startup
SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund CEO Rajeev Misra (Getty; iStock)

SoftBank’s Vision Fund to unveil blank-check company

SoftBank’s Vision Fund to unveil blank-check company
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty)

WeWork sells majority stake in China division

WeWork sells majority stake in China division
Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (iStock)

Hungry for cash, Opendoor eyes IPO

Hungry for cash, Opendoor eyes IPO
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.