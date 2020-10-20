Open Menu

Stephen Ross slashes price of Time Warner Center penthouse

Condo first hit market asking $75M last July

TRD New York /
Oct.October 20, 2020 12:45 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Stephen Ross and Time Warner Center (Getty)

Stephen Ross and Time Warner Center (Getty)

Not even Stephen Ross can avoid price chopping in this market.

The Related Companies boss and Miami Dolphins co-owner cut the asking price for his Time Warner Center penthouse to $62.5 million — a 17 percent discount from the original $75 million price tag.

Spanning 8,274 square feet atop the Related-developed condo tower, Ross’ unit is now priced at $7,553 per square foot, putting it at the upper end of the struggling luxury market. Listing agent Deborah Grubman of the Corcoran Group declined to comment.

Even at a discounted price, the deal would still be a win for the developer. Ross didn’t pay a dollar for the pad — at least in the traditional sense — as The Real Deal reported when the unit came to market last July.

Read more

Instead, the unit was a “distribution” from the project’s developers, a partnership between Related and AREA Property Partners, which was founded by the Mack family and Apollo Global Management. Ross took the distribution instead of his share of the cash profits from the project, likely avoiding a hefty income tax bill. The condo was listed for $30 million in 2006, when property records show Ross closed on the 80th-floor unit.

Ross listed the condo for sale ahead of a planned move to Related’s Skidmore Owings & Merrill-designed 35 Hudson Yards. But luxury sales across Manhattan have been roiled by Covid-19, even as the overall housing market appears to be rebounding.

Luxury sales saw a 46.7 percent year-over-year drop in the third quarter, according to Miller Samuel. The average listing discount was 12.1 percent.

Last month, for instance, a penthouse at Related’s Zaha Hadid-designed condo overlooking the High Line went into contract for $24.975 million. That was down from an initial price of $50 million. Four other units at the property, at 520 West 28th Street, have gone into contract since March with an average discount of 29 percent, according to Olshan Realty.

In addition to the Time Warner Center penthouse, Ross also owns a $6.9 million condo at Related’s 70 Vestry Street; a pad at Superior Ink at 400 West 12th Street; an oceanfront mansion known as “The Reef” in Palm Beach; and a 9,100-square-foot home in Southampton.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Manhattan Condo MarketRelated CompaniesResidential Real EstateStephen Ross

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)

Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways

Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Getty; iStock)

“It’s compliance warfare”: Industry slams landlord accountability bills

“It’s compliance warfare”: Industry slams landlord accountability bills
Pretium CEO Don Mullen and Ares Management CEO Michael Arougheti (Photos via Pretium; Getty)

Pretium, Ares agree to buy Front Yard Residential

Pretium, Ares agree to buy Front Yard Residential
Brooklyn’s home sales dipped in Q3, but the median home price was above $900K (iStock)

Brooklyn home sales drop by 57%, but prices rise

Brooklyn home sales drop by 57%, but prices rise
Welcome co-founder Alec Hartman and rendering of a model home (Welcome)

Design, click, build: Startup sells new homes online

Design, click, build: Startup sells new homes online
Housing starts and completions increased sharply in September 2020 in response to fierce demand to buy homes. (iStock)

Housing starts jump as homebuilder confidence rises

Housing starts jump as homebuilder confidence rises
220 Central Park South (Getty)

Duplex sells at Vornado’s 220 CPS for $65M

Duplex sells at Vornado’s 220 CPS for $65M
Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (iStock; Porch)

Porch CEO: SPAC deal gives us $200M and a clean slate

Porch CEO: SPAC deal gives us $200M and a clean slate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.