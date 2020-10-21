Open Menu

Passing the crown: Jon Paul Pérez to be Related Group prez

Son of Jorge Pérez joined developer in 2012

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 21, 2020 06:15 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jon Paul Pérez and Jorge Pérez

Jon Paul Pérez and Jorge Pérez

UPDATED, Oct. 21, 12:45 p.m.: Jon Paul Pérez was named president of the Related Group, taking over some leadership of the company from his father, Jorge Pérez.

Jorge, who founded the Miami-based real estate giant in 1979, will stay on as chairman and CEO when Jon Paul becomes president in November, according to a release.

Billionaire developer Jorge Pérez, known as the Miami condo king, has spoken about his succession plan in the past. Both Jon Paul and his brother Nick worked for the Related Companies in New York before joining the Related Group. Jon Paul joined in 2012, while Nicholas joined in 2018. Last year, Matt Allen, Related’s executive vice president and COO, said Jorge would hand over some control in 2020 and the firm said Jon Paul was expected to become CEO within the next year.

Jorge Pérez said in the release that Jon Paul “brings the same tireless energy that defined my early years,” as well as “a new way of thinking that will expand the business far beyond anything I could’ve imagined.”

The Related Group is South Florida’s most prolific condo builder. The company, which is moving its headquarters from downtown Miami to Coconut Grove, has also grown its mixed-use, commercial and affordable housing divisions over the years, expanding to other parts of Florida, the Southwestern U.S., and Latin America.

Jon Paul, who was most recently promoted to executive vice president, has increasingly taken the lead on developments over the past two years, including Residences by Armani/Casa, Wynwood 25, The Bradley in Wynwood (now known as Domio Wynwood), the company’s proposed Terminal Island development, and a new project proposed in downtown Miami. He will also be working with Related executives on Solemar, a luxury condo planned for Pompano Beach; the Ritz-Carlton Tampa; SLS Tulum; and affordable housing projects throughout Miami-Dade, according to the release.

In 2017, Jorge Pérez, who got his start in affordable housing, told The Real Deal he expected both sons to lead the firm when the time was right.

“I would hope that in the future they would be in the leadership of the company when they’re ready,” he said. “And [when] I’m ready.”

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Jorge Pérez was handing over the title of president. 





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
jorge perez

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Developers and brokerages are getting creative for Art Basel

Developers and brokerages are getting creative for Art Basel

Developers and brokerages are getting creative for Art Basel
“My expectations were way too high”: Related CEO Jorge Pérez slashes price on his condo

“My expectations were way too high”: Related CEO Jorge Pérez slashes price on his condo

“My expectations were way too high”: Related CEO Jorge Pérez slashes price on his condo
South Florida condo king now wants to build apartments in Opportunity Zone

South Florida condo king now wants to build apartments in Opportunity Zone

South Florida condo king now wants to build apartments in Opportunity Zone
A second crane just collapsed in downtown Miami. This time it’s at the Related Group’s GranParaiso condo development

A second crane just collapsed in downtown Miami. This time it’s at the Related Group’s GranParaiso condo development

A second crane just collapsed in downtown Miami. This time it’s at the Related Group’s GranParaiso condo development
Placeholder image

Related venture acquires Midtown Miami project site

Related venture acquires Midtown Miami project site
Placeholder image

Related kicks off Enrique Norten-designed Miami tower

Related kicks off Enrique Norten-designed Miami tower
Placeholder image

Related uses hefty deposits to hedge against crash

Related uses hefty deposits to hedge against crash
Related's Jorge Perez

Related exec says strong real estate market will surprise many in 2013: VIDEO

Related exec says strong real estate market will surprise many in 2013: VIDEO
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.