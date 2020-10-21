Nest Seekers International CEO Eddie Shapiro hasn’t been betting all his money on a single jockey. He’s been actively grooming the next batch of star agents.

Below is a look at some of the camera-friendly talent Nest Seekers is grooming.

Erik Conover

Agent, New York City

Claim to fame: 1.48 million subscribers on YouTube (Ryan Serhant has 1.1 million)

Michael Fulfree

Agent, Hamptons

Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and former model

Peggy Zabakolas

Agent, Hamptons

Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and a licensed attorney in New York

Noel Roberts

Agent, Hamptons

Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and former competitive ping-pong player

J.B. Andreassi

Agent, Hamptons

Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and newbie agent

James Giugliano

Agent, Hamptons

Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House”

Shawn Elliott

Managing Director of Ultra Luxury

Claim to fame: Appearances on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and “Million Dollar Beach House,” and host of Channel 5’s “World’s Most Luxurious Homes”