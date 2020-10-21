Nest Seekers International CEO Eddie Shapiro hasn’t been betting all his money on a single jockey. He’s been actively grooming the next batch of star agents.
Below is a look at some of the camera-friendly talent Nest Seekers is grooming.
Erik Conover
Agent, New York City
Claim to fame: 1.48 million subscribers on YouTube (Ryan Serhant has 1.1 million)
Michael Fulfree
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and former model
Peggy Zabakolas
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and a licensed attorney in New York
Noel Roberts
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and former competitive ping-pong player
J.B. Andreassi
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and newbie agent
James Giugliano
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House”
Shawn Elliott
Managing Director of Ultra Luxury
Claim to fame: Appearances on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and “Million Dollar Beach House,” and host of Channel 5’s “World’s Most Luxurious Homes”