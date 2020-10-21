Open Menu

Meet the agents Nest Seekers is betting on

CEO Eddie Shapiro was grooming the next batch of star agents even before Ryan Serhant’s departure

Oct.October 21, 2020 05:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Nest Seekers International CEO Eddie Shapiro hasn’t been betting all his money on a single jockey. He’s been actively grooming the next batch of star agents.

Below is a look at some of the camera-friendly talent Nest Seekers is grooming.

Erik Conover

Erik Conover
Agent, New York City
Claim to fame: 1.48 million subscribers on YouTube (Ryan Serhant has 1.1 million)

 
 
 

Michael Fulfree

Michael Fulfree
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and former model

 
 
 

Peggy Zabakolas

Peggy Zabakolas
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and a licensed attorney in New York

 
 
 

Noel Roberts

Noel Roberts
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and former competitive ping-pong player

 
 
 

J.B. Andreassi

J.B. Andreassi
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” and newbie agent

 
 
 

James Giugliano

James Giugliano
Agent, Hamptons
Claim to fame: Star on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House”

 
 
 

Shawn Elliott

Shawn Elliott
Managing Director of Ultra Luxury
Claim to fame: Appearances on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and “Million Dollar Beach House,” and host of Channel 5’s “World’s Most Luxurious Homes”

 
