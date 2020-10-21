Open Menu

Northeast drives gains in building permits, housing starts

Increases show confidence among homebuilders

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 21, 2020 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Northeast is driving gains in building permits and housing starts (iStock)

The Northeast is driving gains in building permits and housing starts (iStock)

Building permits and housing starts in the U.S. jumped in September, largely driven by activity in the Northeast.

Privately owned housing starts reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.41 million units, up 1.9 percent from a revised August estimate, according to Inman. Single-family housing saw 1,108,000 units, up 8.5 percent from August, based on census data.

Read more

“Today’s U.S. Census data shows that permits, starts and completions were bolstered by record-high builder optimism, and a strong wave of buyer demand in September,” realtor.com senior economist George Ratiu told Inman in a statement. “However, homebuilders must balance the need to address an acute shortage of housing with the increasing costs of labor, materials and land.”

Building permits for privately owned housing units increased 5.2 percent from August, and single-family authorizations went up 7.8 percent. Month-over-month completions in both of these categories jumped 15.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Activity in the Northeast largely drove the increases. New, privately-owned housing units authorized on a seasonally adjusted basis in the region were up by 25.8 percent from August, and the total number of new privately owned housing units started skyrocketed 66.7 percent.

[Inman] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Building permitsConstructionResidentialResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Getty, iStock)

Mortgage applications to buy homes decline for fourth straight week

Mortgage applications to buy homes decline for fourth straight week
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Getty; iStock)

“It’s compliance warfare”: Industry slams landlord accountability bills

“It’s compliance warfare”: Industry slams landlord accountability bills
Stephen Ross and Time Warner Center (Getty)

Stephen Ross slashes price of Time Warner Center penthouse

Stephen Ross slashes price of Time Warner Center penthouse
Pretium CEO Don Mullen and Ares Management CEO Michael Arougheti (Photos via Pretium; Getty)

Pretium, Ares agree to buy Front Yard Residential

Pretium, Ares agree to buy Front Yard Residential
Brooklyn’s home sales dipped in Q3, but the median home price was above $900K (iStock)

Brooklyn home sales drop by 57%, but prices rise

Brooklyn home sales drop by 57%, but prices rise
Welcome co-founder Alec Hartman and rendering of a model home (Welcome)

Design, click, build: Startup sells new homes online

Design, click, build: Startup sells new homes online
Housing starts and completions increased sharply in September 2020 in response to fierce demand to buy homes. (iStock)

Housing starts jump as homebuilder confidence rises

Housing starts jump as homebuilder confidence rises
220 Central Park South (Getty)

Duplex sells at Vornado’s 220 CPS for $65M

Duplex sells at Vornado’s 220 CPS for $65M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.