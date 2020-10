In a recent conversation with The Real Deal, the cast of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” had a lot to say about the luxury market — it’s hot. What about condos? Horrible. And the reason high-end buyers are choosing L.A. over New York City? Lifestyle.

Josh Altman and Tracy Tutor of Douglas Elliman, James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency, and Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty gathered for a lively discussion with TRD’s Hiten Samtani on those topics and more.