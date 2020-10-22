Open Menu

Big VC investor now backing startups without offices

June survey found most venture capital firms shied away from all-remote companies

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 22, 2020 09:09 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bill Gurley of Benchmark (Getty; Unsplash)

Bill Gurley of Benchmark (Getty; Unsplash)

No office, no problem, according to one of Silicon Valley’s major tech investors.

In a concerning turn for commercial landlords hoping that tech companies will fill office buildings, Bill Gurley of Benchmark said an office is no longer a criteria for the startups that his venture capital firm funds.

“We are now backing startups without offices, which isn’t something we had done before,” said the longtime tech investor in an interview with Bloomberg last week. His track record includes investing in Zillow Group and Uber.

Read more

Gurley explained that most of the early-stage companies he backs are five to 10 people and those firms are being founded without offices. He also said that without a physical office requirement, companies are more likely to hire geographically diverse candidates — and spend less money.

“People struggled with building large engineering teams [in Silicon Valley] anyway because it was just so competitive and expensive,” Gurley said in the interview. Silicon Valley is among the most expensive housing markets in the nation, although rents have fallen in San Francisco during the pandemic.

Large tech companies have already leaned into remote work with several opting to make it a permanent fixture of their corporate culture. They include Twitter, Facebook, Dropbox and Zillow.

But Gurley’s view on remote work might still be an outlier among venture capitalists. In a June survey about 60 percent of VC firms said they were less likely to invest in a startup that didn’t have an office. But a lot can change in four months, as this year has proven.

[CNBC] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
officesventure capital

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo illustration of MetaProp partners Zach Aarons and Aaron Block (iStock)

MetaProp set out to raise $100M for proptech investing. It’s been slow going

MetaProp set out to raise $100M for proptech investing. It’s been slow going
Clockwise from left: Osei Van Horne of Wells Fargo, Christopher Yip of RET Ventures, James Segil of Openpath and Minna Song of MeetElise (iStock)

Raising Covid cash: How proptech firms struck deals in lockdown

Raising Covid cash: How proptech firms struck deals in lockdown
Durst Organization chairman Douglas Durst and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with 1133 Sixth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Another blow to Amazon in court battle with Durst Organization

Another blow to Amazon in court battle with Durst Organization
Fifth Wall Ventures’ Brendan Wallace and The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani

The REInterview: Real estate’s biggest VC on the industry’s existential shifts

The REInterview: Real estate’s biggest VC on the industry’s existential shifts
Photo illustration of Guy Gal, Ben Bacal, David Higgins, Kofi Nartey, and Anthony Marguleas (Credit: iStock, Getty Images)

You can’t sit with us: How Side’s elite-agent model could upend the resi brokerage game

You can’t sit with us: How Side’s elite-agent model could upend the resi brokerage game
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall and Drew Taggart (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DJ duo Chainsmokers leads funding round for mortgage-lending startup

DJ duo Chainsmokers leads funding round for mortgage-lending startup
“The relationship between landlord and tenant needs to change”: Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace on the need for a retail bailout

“The relationship between landlord and tenant needs to change”: Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace on the need for a retail bailout

“The relationship between landlord and tenant needs to change”: Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace on the need for a retail bailout
Sonder CEO Francis Davidson (Credit: Twitter, iStock)

Sonder investors bet $150M more on hospitality startup

Sonder investors bet $150M more on hospitality startup
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.