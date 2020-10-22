Open Menu

New York City lifts lockdown for some Covid hot spots

Parts of Brooklyn and Queens get a break, while others remain red zones

TRD New York /
Oct.October 22, 2020 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty; iStock)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty; iStock)

Lockdown is easing for some Covid-plagued areas of New York City today.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that outbreaks in several parts in the city have eased enough to allow Brooklyn’s orange zone and all zones in Queens to be downgraded to yellow, Politico reports.

The yellow designation means that businesses can reopen as soon as today and school can resume Monday. Brooklyn’s red zone remains unchanged, however.

The state’s color-coordinated strategy to “crush the cluster” of Covid-19 cases ballooning in certain parts of New York has three tiers: red, orange, and yellow.

Cuomo also clarified the metrics that must be met to move from one designation to another in his Wednesday briefing.

For an area to transition from red to orange, testing must be under 3 percent positive over 10 days. To go from orange to yellow, testing needs to be under 2 percent positive during a 10-day period. Finally, a yellow zone can shed its designation as a Covid hotspot if positive tests are under 1.5 percent across 10 days.

Read more

The rollout of the “crush the cluster” plan triggered backlash, particularly among Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish communities.

Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed regret this week for how the city communicated to those communities prior to their outbreaks and genuflected following complaints that enforcement has recently been more strict against the Orthodox. Cuomo, on the other hand, doubled down on the state’s strategy and declined to apologize except to say he was sorry that houses of worship were disrupted.

“Do I believe we could have communicated the rules of social distancing and mask-wearing more than we communicated them? I suppose it’s always possible,” he said during the briefing. “But I think I have communicated more with the people of the state of New York than any governor in the history of the state of New York.”

[Politico] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateCoronavirusResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
 Jennifer Lawrence and 17 Jane Street with Edward Minskoff (Getty; Sciame Construction)

Jennifer Lawrence buys at Ed Minskoff’s West Village condo

Jennifer Lawrence buys at Ed Minskoff’s West Village condo
518 Broadway (Google Maps)

Four years vacant: Landlord offers dire outlook for Soho building

Four years vacant: Landlord offers dire outlook for Soho building
SL Green CEO Marc Holiday and 420 Lexington Avenue with Scabby the Rat (Getty; Google; SL Green)

Peace prevails: SL Green, Local 79 settle dispute over protests

Peace prevails: SL Green, Local 79 settle dispute over protests
217 West 57th Street with Extell Developement's Gary Barnett and Corcoran's Pamela Liebman (Photos via Extell; Barnett via Anuja Shakya)

Extell brings on Corcoran Sunshine to help market Central Park Tower

Extell brings on Corcoran Sunshine to help market Central Park Tower
Sam Chang and TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 324 West 44th Street (Google Maps)

Hotelier Sam Chang’s businesses snagged millions in PPP loans

Hotelier Sam Chang’s businesses snagged millions in PPP loans
Vornado CEO Steven Roth with 1535 Broadway and 220 Central Park South (Getty, VNO, Google Maps)

Vornado sees $100M retail JV loss, $190M in 220 CPS gains

Vornado sees $100M retail JV loss, $190M in 220 CPS gains
660 Madison Avenue (Photo via Jenel Real Estate)

Safra family finally begins 660 Madison’s office-to-resi conversion

Safra family finally begins 660 Madison’s office-to-resi conversion
The Northeast is driving gains in building permits and housing starts (iStock)

Northeast drives gains in building permits, housing starts

Northeast drives gains in building permits, housing starts
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.