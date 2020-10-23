Open Menu

Manhattan rents fall below $3,000 for first time since 2011

Decline in median asking rent comes as concessions soar

TRD New York /
Oct.October 23, 2020 05:00 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

The unthinkable has happened: For the first time in nearly a decade, Manhattan rents have dipped below $3,000 per month.

It’s not by much; the median rent is still $2,990. But that price shift — a decrease of 7.8 percent compared to a year earlier — is part of a larger trend. For the first time in a decade, asking rents fell in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens last quarter, according to StreetEasy’s Q3 market report.

As rents plummet across the city, inventory and concessions are soaring and landlords have to swallow the loss.

“Landlords across the city, but particularly in Manhattan, have to be willing to face some really hard hits if they want to fill their units,” said Nancy Wu, the listing portal’s chief economist.

In Manhattan, the share of rental listings that were discounted rose to a stunning 45 percent, up 23 percent year-over-year. The median discount was about 9 percent, or the equivalent of $272.

Read more

In Brooklyn, median asking rent sank to $2,599, a drop of about 2.5 percent year-over-year. It’s the first time in the 10 years StreetEasy has tracked the borough’s rental market where rents fell year-over-year. The share of discounted listings hit a 10-year high of 31 percent.

Median asking rents in Queens fell to $2,200, down 2.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019. The number of discounted listings jumped to 26.6 percent.

Those numbers are likely conservative, according to StreetEasy. Until September, the site had no established policy on whether landlords and brokers advertising discounted apartments had to list the gross rent, which appears on the lease, or the net effective rent, which includes concessions and may not reflect the price a tenant pays each month.

As a result, when a listing advertised only the gross rent, the rents landlords expected to collect in the coming year were overstated. The practice was also confusing for renters, who could potentially owe more on a monthly basis than they were prepared or able to pay.

StreetEasy responded to the discrepancies by instituting a policy, effective Sept. 2, that rental listings must display the gross rent as the sticker price, while the net effective rent is listed below in smaller print. It’s up to the parties to negotiate how payments will be paid.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Rental MarketResidential Real EstateZillow Group

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Data on third quarter CRE investments suggests a nationwide improvement, but Manhattan has been slow to recover (iStock)

NY falls behind Dallas, LA in CRE investment as deals surge nationwide

NY falls behind Dallas, LA in CRE investment as deals surge nationwide
The National Multifamily Housing Council’s monthly payment tracker found that 90.6 percent of those households paid some rent by Oct. 20. (iStock)

Rent collections in market-rate apartments stagnate in October

Rent collections in market-rate apartments stagnate in October
Existing home sales rose again in September as listed inventory sunk to a new low. (iStock)

Existing homes sales remain high, but inventory is “historically low”

Existing homes sales remain high, but inventory is “historically low”
 Jennifer Lawrence and 17 Jane Street with Edward Minskoff (Getty; Sciame Construction)

Jennifer Lawrence buys at Ed Minskoff’s West Village condo

Jennifer Lawrence buys at Ed Minskoff’s West Village condo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty; iStock)

New York City lifts lockdown for some Covid hot spots

New York City lifts lockdown for some Covid hot spots
217 West 57th Street with Extell Developement's Gary Barnett and Corcoran's Pamela Liebman (Photos via Extell; Barnett via Anuja Shakya)

Extell brings on Corcoran Sunshine to help market Central Park Tower

Extell brings on Corcoran Sunshine to help market Central Park Tower
660 Madison Avenue (Photo via Jenel Real Estate)

Safra family finally begins 660 Madison’s office-to-resi conversion

Safra family finally begins 660 Madison’s office-to-resi conversion
The Northeast is driving gains in building permits and housing starts (iStock)

Northeast drives gains in building permits, housing starts

Northeast drives gains in building permits, housing starts
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.