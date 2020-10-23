Open Menu

Real estate for data centers is having a moment

Companies race to find space to keep up with demand for streaming services

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 23, 2020 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Consumers are using streaming services more than ever, and data center real estate is booming (iStock)

Consumers are using streaming services more than ever, and data center real estate is booming (iStock)

 

Real estate for data centers is booming as the popularity of streaming services like TikTok drives demand.

Digital Realty Trust, a $41 billion real estate company and one the country’s largest data-center developers, will develop a 600,000-square-foot compound after receiving a major commitment from Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, Business Insider reported.

While hotels and retail have been pummeled during the pandemic, demand for streaming services has surged. Nielsen, which tracks audience behavior, reported that U.S. consumption of streaming content was up more than 30 percent in the first three quarters of 2020. Although the sector was growing before the pandemic, the infrastructure to support the streaming that lockdown-weary Americans want depends on space to store servers remotely.

While the real estate investment trust market overall has declined 12 percent this year, data center real estate investment trusts have flourished, rising on average by about 25 percent.

Institutional investors are taking notice, as well. A division of Goldman Sachs will invest $500 million for $1.5 billion of data center acquisitions in the U.S. and around the world. Last week, Apollo Global Management announced the purchase of about 500 cell towers and sites for cell tower development in anticipation of the 5G cellular network.

Private equity firm KKR said it would invest $1 billion to buy and develop data centers in Europe, and last year, Blackstone said it had acquired a 90 percent interest in seven data centers in Virginia valued at $265 million.

“Only 30 percent of companies have moved their data storage off premises into a data center so far,” Nadeem Meghji, Blackstone’s head of U.S. real estate investments, told Business Insider. “That adoption will grow.”

[BI] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Blackstone GroupCommercial Real EstateTechnology

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world

Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
Big Tech locations in NYC

MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC

MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?

What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?

What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
Steve Cohen and Citi Field (Getty)

Citi Field lease clause could stymie billionaire’s quest for the Mets

Citi Field lease clause could stymie billionaire’s quest for the Mets
Paul Manafort and Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. (Getty)

Manafort mortgage-fraud case dismissed, again

Manafort mortgage-fraud case dismissed, again
Howard Hughes’ Saul Scherl and a rendering of 250 Water Street (Getty, The Howard Hughes Corporation/SOM)

Howard Hughes to launch review process for $1.4B Seaport tower

Howard Hughes to launch review process for $1.4B Seaport tower
Data on third quarter CRE investments suggests a nationwide improvement, but Manhattan has been slow to recover (iStock)

NY falls behind Dallas, LA in CRE investment as deals surge nationwide

NY falls behind Dallas, LA in CRE investment as deals surge nationwide
237 Park Avenue and Scott Rechler (Photos via Getty; RXR)

What tenants are paying at RXR and Walton Street Capital’s 237 Park Avenue

What tenants are paying at RXR and Walton Street Capital’s 237 Park Avenue
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.