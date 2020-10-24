Open Menu

French buyers are gobbling up prime London real estate

Chinese buyers previously had the market on lock

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 24, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
French buyers are flocking to London for home purchases.
In the first nine months of the year, 11 percent of overseas buyers in prime London neighborhoods were from France, Bloomberg News reported. Last year, French nationals made up just 2 percent of overseas buyers.

The shift comes in part as the pandemic has complicated travel, and thus potential buyers’ ability to look in far-flung locales. The volatility of the British pound also makes London properties attractive to mainland Europeans, although Swiss buyers were the only other Europeans with a significant share of purchases.

“The combination of a weak pound, a looming stamp duty hike and less competition from buyers who need to catch a long-haul flight has created a buying opportunity,” said Tom Bill, head of U.K. residential research at Knight Frank.

Behind the French, Hong Kongers and Americans each accounted for 9.2 percent of foreign buyers of prime London real estate. Chiense buyers made up 8.2 percent of buyers. Indian buyers rounded out the top five with a 7.3 percent share of purchases. [Bloomberg News] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Housing MarketLondonResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

New home sale prices rise but buyers are hanging back

New home sale prices rise but buyers are hanging back
Abandoned malls are being turned into senior housing, giving planners a chance to rethink retirement communities (iStock)

Abandoned malls get new life as senior housing

Abandoned malls get new life as senior housing
Beneath wall to wall carpeting, brokers find herringbone flooring, behind a coat of paint may be a marble mantle, or hidden away could be antique mirror doors. (iStock)

Hidden treasures: Old homes offer up surprises when readied for sale

Hidden treasures: Old homes offer up surprises when readied for sale
Ronnie Wood and his London home (Getty, Milton Stone)

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood lists colorful London townhouse

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood lists colorful London townhouse
Bozeman, Montana

Montana’s real estate market shows no signs of cooling heading into winter

Montana’s real estate market shows no signs of cooling heading into winter
The number of mortgage borrowers in Covid-19 forbearance plans ticked down again this week. (iStock)

3M homeowners remain in forbearance

3M homeowners remain in forbearance
Opendoor CEO Kevin Wu, Daniel Morillo and Ken Griffin (Getty; Opendoor; LinkedIn)

Opendoor hires CIO from Ken Griffin’s Citadel

Opendoor hires CIO from Ken Griffin’s Citadel
(Getty)

Manhattan rents fall below $3,000 for first time since 2011

Manhattan rents fall below $3,000 for first time since 2011
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.