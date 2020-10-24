The owner of a Colorado mobile home park allegedly told tenants their rent would likely double if Joe Biden is elected president.

Residents of Fort Morgan shared the letter with local NBC affiliate KUSA questioning its legality, with some calling it an act of voter suppression. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office passed a complaint about the letter to the state’s Attorney General.

The letter said that “everything will be increased,” if Biden becomes president and then listed additional expenses that would be incurred such as “taxes, utilities, gasoline, groceries, new permits, fees, and regulations.”

“This also means YOUR RENT will be increased to cover these expenses. Most likely, rent would DOUBLE in price!” the letter said.

It added that the company “will not raise rent for at least two years” if President Trump is reelected.

One tenant, Cindy Marquez, told the station she received the letter on Tuesday. She’s lived with her family there for 20 years and worried that they and their neighbors wouldn’t be able to afford rent if it doubled.

“We can’t control what everyone else does, you know?” she said. “We can’t control the results.”

The letter goes on to urge recipients to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 3, and says that “we are not telling you how to vote.” But, it added, “we are just informing our tenants what WE will do according to the election results.” [KUSA] — Dennis Lynch