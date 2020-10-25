Open Menu

Montana’s real estate market shows no signs of cooling heading into winter

Buyers from more dense parts of the country continue to flock to the state

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 25, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana

Montana’s winters are brutally cold, but its real estate market is as hot as it gets.

Buyers from more dense parts of the country continue to flock to the state, with cash in hand and ready to pounce on properties after just a single showing — or sometimes without a showing at all, the Washington Post reported.

The median sales price for a single-family home around the southwest city of Bozeman, an area popular with transplants even before the pandemic, is now $710,000, an increase of $94,000 from July to August.

One mortgage broker in Bozeman said that a buyer already had another lender 20 minutes after she missed the buyer’s phone call.

But it’s not just Bozeman: Cities like Butte and Helena, the state’s capital, have experienced 22 to 25 percent increases in pricing from pre-pandemic levels.

The price hikes aren’t discouraging buyers. One buyer from Orange County, California called broker Charlotte Durham asking for “the 30-second pitch” on a property he said “seems too good to be true.”

“I get three calls like that a day,” Durham said. “Everyone is just looking for what’s next, I guess.” [Washington Post]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
An aerial view of a pop-up drive-in theater built in the parking lot at the Broadway Commons in Hicksville, New York (Getty)

Covid pummeled shopping centers, but their parking lots are thriving

Covid pummeled shopping centers, but their parking lots are thriving
French buyers are gobbling up prime London real estate

French buyers are gobbling up prime London real estate

French buyers are gobbling up prime London real estate
The number of mortgage borrowers in Covid-19 forbearance plans ticked down again this week. (iStock)

3M homeowners remain in forbearance

3M homeowners remain in forbearance
Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Lucerne Hotel at  201 West 79th Street (Getty; iStock; Google Maps)

Lawsuit blasts NYC’s “capricious” Covid-19 homeless response

Lawsuit blasts NYC’s “capricious” Covid-19 homeless response
Gap CEO Sonia Syngal (Getty)

Gap Inc. will close 350 stores and exit malls entirely

Gap Inc. will close 350 stores and exit malls entirely
Opendoor CEO Kevin Wu, Daniel Morillo and Ken Griffin (Getty; Opendoor; LinkedIn)

Opendoor hires CIO from Ken Griffin’s Citadel

Opendoor hires CIO from Ken Griffin’s Citadel
(iStock)

Dead weight: A breakdown of NYC’s rental listing glut

Dead weight: A breakdown of NYC’s rental listing glut
(Getty)

Manhattan rents fall below $3,000 for first time since 2011

Manhattan rents fall below $3,000 for first time since 2011
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.