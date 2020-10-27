Open Menu

Colliers’ profit rebounds

Real estate firm’s net income jumps 11.5% in third quarter

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 27, 2020 04:28 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Colliers’ Jay Hennick (iStock; Colliers)

Colliers’ Jay Hennick (iStock; Colliers)

Colliers International reported an 11.5 percent jump in net income during the third quarter, despite a pandemic that has significantly slowed commercial real estate activity.

The real estate firm reported a profit of $32 million, up from $28.7 million in the same period last year, according to its third-quarter earnings report. It was also a significant improvement from the second quarter, when net income was just $6.5 million.

That increase came despite third-quarter revenue dropping by 6 percent over the same period in 2019, to $692.3 million, because of a decline in leasing and investment sales.

The company made $169.7 million from leasing, down 22 percent from 2019. Its revenue from capital markets was $165.6 million, down 17 percent.

“While uncertainties persist, we expect our full-year results to come in stronger than anticipated,” said Jay Hennick, global chairman and CEO, during a conference call with analysts.

Read more

A key factor in the income spike is the firm’s growing “recurring services” sector, which now accounts for 60 percent of its earnings, according to Hennick. In recent years, the company has added services including engineering (via Maser Consulting, which it acquired this year) and mortgage processing to its portfolio.

But Hennick emphasized that the firm will not abandon its traditional commercial real estate brokerage services. “There’s nothing wrong with traditional capital markets and leasing,” he said.

“Transaction volumes may be down, but they will be back, and they’ll be back strongly as the economy stabilizes,” the CEO added. “These are essential services that are needed and required by real estate owners and occupiers everywhere.”

The uptick in net income was also the result of cost-cutting, such as furloughing employees, 6 percent of whom are still not working, Hennick said. Total cost savings will amount to about $150 million this year, said Christian Mayer, Colliers’ chief financial officer.

The stock market reacted positively to the results: Colliers’ shares rose from $63.73 Monday to around $72 on Tuesday.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Colliers InternationalCommercial Real Estateoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Wikimedia)

WeWork tells members you must pay rent

WeWork tells members you must pay rent
Equity Residential chairman Sam Zell (Getty)

Equity Residential sees profits drop 58%

Equity Residential sees profits drop 58%
City’s new Open Storefronts program will allow shop owners to sell their wares on sidewalks (Getty)

NYC to allow store owners to sell wares on sidewalks

NYC to allow store owners to sell wares on sidewalks
Blackstone president Jonathan Gray (Getty; iStock)

Blackstone earnings are up despite commercial real estate woes

Blackstone earnings are up despite commercial real estate woes
New York Community Bank president Joseph Ficalora (Facebook; iStock)

NYC’s largest multifamily lender says rent collections are at pre-pandemic levels

NYC’s largest multifamily lender says rent collections are at pre-pandemic levels
Related chairman Stephen Ross (Getty; iStock; Health Pass) 

Related, Cushman & Wakefield use new app to screen workers for Covid

Related, Cushman & Wakefield use new app to screen workers for Covid
JPM asset CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes and 605 Third Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

JPMorgan eyes $600M valuation for Third Ave office tower

JPMorgan eyes $600M valuation for Third Ave office tower
(Getty, iStock)

Hundreds of storage units in New York heading to auction

Hundreds of storage units in New York heading to auction
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.