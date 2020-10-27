Open Menu

Former home of Jennifer and Fotis Dulos hits market

Oct.October 27, 2020 05:30 PM
TRD Staff
Fotis Dulos (AP Images/ Erik Trautmann)

A six-bedroom home in Farmington, Connecticut, tied to an infamous criminal case is up for sale.

The spacious abode where Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos lived prior to their divorce has been listed for $1.75 million, according to the New York Post. The couple moved there in 2012, seven years before Jennifer disappeared.

Fotis, a developer, died by suicide earlier this year, shortly after being charged with her murder. The couple lived there until 2017, when Jennifer moved out with their five children. In May 2019 she vanished after dropping her kids off at school.

An attorney for Jennifer’s mother said, “We certainly hope to sell the house quickly and bring closure to the estate.” [NYP] — Dennis Lynch

