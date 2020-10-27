Open Menu

Here’s what tenants pay at 601W Cos.’ Old Post Office in Chicago

Uber, Walgreens, Pepsico, CBOE & Cisco account for half of 2.3M sf space, two-thirds of rent

TRD New York /
Oct.October 27, 2020 08:50 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Old Post Office (Google Maps)

The Old Post Office (Google Maps)

Before Chicago’s Old Post Office opened its doors to tenants last fall, the former massive mail terminal had sat empty for two decades since it was decommissioned in 1997.

New York-based 601W Companies acquired the 2.3 million-square-foot Downtown property from eccentric British millionaire Bill Davies for $130 million in 2016, and embarked on an $800 million overhaul that included adding a green roof and replacing 2,200 windows. Walgreens signed on as the first major tenant in 2018, and was soon followed by other high-profile names like Uber, Pepsico and Cisco.

Shortly before opening, 601W secured a hefty refinancing for the property that included $473 million up front, and future commitments of $383 million more to continue the redevelopment. The senior mortgage provided by JPMorgan Chase was securitized into several CMBS transactions, and related loan documents provide an inside look at the nine-story complex’s rent roll.

As of last fall, the Old Post Office was 81 percent leased to 19 tenants, with the five largest tenants accounting for half of the total rentable space and two-thirds of annual base rent.

Average base rent at the building comes out to $30.37 per square foot, with the smaller tenants paying rent in the high $20s on average. As the first anchor tenant and the largest tenant, respectively, Walgreens and Uber enjoy slight discounts in base rent compared to the rest of the top five.

Uber’s 10-year, 460,000-square-foot lease takes up one-fifth of the property, followed by fellow household names Walgreens and Pepsi. The fourth largest tenant, the Chicago Board Options Exchange, is the largest options exchange in the country. Telecommunications conglomerate Cisco rounds out the top five.

Other tenants at the property include confectioner Ferrara Candy, data-driven marketing firm 84.51, food delivery company HomeChef, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.

Read more

The coronavirus pandemic has presented a host of new challenges to Chicago’s once-booming office market. In April, Uber temporarily paused construction on its space at the Old Post Office, which is to serve as headquarters for its logistics business known as Uber Freight. The company now expects to move in next year instead of this fall. Last month, 601W opened a 3.5-acre park on the complex’s rooftop, although most tenants are still working from home.

Led by managing members Michael Silberberg and Mark Karasick, 601 W has been an active player in Chicago’s office market for years. The company also owns the 83-story Aon Center, which it bought for $713 million in 2015.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Office LeasingTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Apartment REITs that own Class B and C properties and those in gateway cities will see net income fall through 2021 (iStock)

Urban flight, job losses will hurt apartment REITs: Report

Urban flight, job losses will hurt apartment REITs: Report
The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the home shopping season into the fall, according to a Zillow report. (iStock)

Homes sold faster in September than in any month this year

Homes sold faster in September than in any month this year
(iStock)

Dead weight: A breakdown of NYC’s rental listing glut

Dead weight: A breakdown of NYC’s rental listing glut
(Getty, iStock)

Cash-strapped borrowers are increasingly giving keys back to lenders

Cash-strapped borrowers are increasingly giving keys back to lenders
237 Park Avenue and Scott Rechler (Photos via Getty; RXR)

What tenants are paying at RXR and Walton Street Capital’s 237 Park Avenue

What tenants are paying at RXR and Walton Street Capital’s 237 Park Avenue
(iStock)

Older Americans increasingly saddled with housing debt

Older Americans increasingly saddled with housing debt
With third-quarter earnings seasons just around the corner, REIT analysts took a look at the sectors of the industry that are most likely to benefit from a Joe Biden win or a Donald Trump win. (Getty; iStock)

Politics & property: How election results could affect REITs

Politics & property: How election results could affect REITs
The Manhattan office market’s overall vacancy rate rose to a 24-year high of 13.3% in the third quarter (iStock)

Cushman & Wakefield paints bleak picture for Manhattan office market

Cushman & Wakefield paints bleak picture for Manhattan office market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.