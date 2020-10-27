Open Menu

JPMorgan eyes $600M valuation for Third Ave office tower

Listing for 605 Third is first big test for the Grand Central subdistrict since Covid hit

TRD New York /
Oct.October 27, 2020 02:30 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JPM asset CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes and 605 Third Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

JPM asset CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes and 605 Third Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

Manhattan’s premier office district is about to get one of its biggest tests since the start of the pandemic.

JPMorgan is putting up for sale its stake in the 44-story office tower at 605 Third Avenue — the first big trophy office listing to come to market in the Plaza District since Covid-19 hit.

The bank’s asset management arm is looking to sell its 49 percent stake in the circa-1963 tower it co-owns with Fisher Brothers, according to marketing materials reviewed by The Real Deal.

JPMorgan Asset Management is eying pricing that would value the entire 1.1-million-square-foot building between East 39th and East 40th streets at about $600 million.

Part of the marketing strategy highlights the property’s location in the Grand Central Terminal subdistrict, which the pitch says is positioned to benefit from the millennial migration to the suburbs in the middle part of this decade, a trend brokers say is being accelerated by the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Eastdil Secured has the listing; a representative for the real estate investment bank declined to comment.

Fisher Brothers and its partners have made more than $100 million in upgrades to the building since 2014. It’s currently 97 percent leased with a weighted average of nine years left on those deals’ terms. A teaser for the offering says the landlords have collected 100 percent of rents since April.

JPMorgan bought its stake in the building in 2015 from the real estate private equity firm Rockpoint Group, which at the time also sold its interest in another building it co-owned with Fisher Brothers at 1345 Sixth Avenue. The deal valued both properties at $2.7 billion.

While a few large office properties have come up for sale in recent months, JPMorgan’s offering is the first to come to market in the Grand Central area. In recent years the subdistrict has been challenged to maintain its stature as competition from areas such as the Far West Side and the Financial District have drawn tenants out of the core of Midtown, including tech companies and financial firms.

The area got a shot in the arm when the city rezoned a site near the transit terminal to pave the way for SL Green Realty’s One Vanderbilt, which opened last month. The larger rezoning of Midtown East was geared toward bringing more commercial tenants back to the area.

Still, the biggest uncertainty is if and when companies will begin returning their employees to Manhattan’s office buildings, and how much demand there will be for office space post-Covid.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estatefisher brothersJPMorgan Chaseoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Wikimedia)

WeWork tells members you must pay rent

WeWork tells members you must pay rent
Equity Residential chairman Sam Zell (Getty)

Equity Residential sees profits drop 58%

Equity Residential sees profits drop 58%
City’s new Open Storefronts program will allow shop owners to sell their wares on sidewalks (Getty)

NYC to allow store owners to sell wares on sidewalks

NYC to allow store owners to sell wares on sidewalks
Blackstone president Jonathan Gray (Getty; iStock)

Blackstone earnings are up despite commercial real estate woes

Blackstone earnings are up despite commercial real estate woes
New York Community Bank president Joseph Ficalora (Facebook; iStock)

NYC’s largest multifamily lender says rent collections are at pre-pandemic levels

NYC’s largest multifamily lender says rent collections are at pre-pandemic levels
Related chairman Stephen Ross (Getty; iStock; Health Pass) 

Related, Cushman & Wakefield use new app to screen workers for Covid

Related, Cushman & Wakefield use new app to screen workers for Covid
Colliers’ Jay Hennick (iStock; Colliers)

Colliers’ profit rebounds

Colliers’ profit rebounds
(Getty, iStock)

Hundreds of storage units in New York heading to auction

Hundreds of storage units in New York heading to auction
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.