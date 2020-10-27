Open Menu

US home prices jump 5.2% in August

Biggest increases in Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 27, 2020 01:09 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
U.S. home prices rose with Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego logging the biggest gains (iStock)

U.S. home prices rose with Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego logging the biggest gains (iStock)

More good news for the U.S. housing market: Home prices continue to climb.

Prices increased 5.2 percent year-over-year in August, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, which tracks the housing market in 20 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago.

Detroit is typically included in the index, but pandemic-related delays recording sales have temporarily excluded it.

Read more

The index’s August growth beat July’s annual gain of 4.1 percent.

The biggest increases in price were in Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego. Phoenix saw August prices soar 9.9 percent year-over-year, Seattle logged an 8.5 percent gain and San Diego 7.6 percent.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index, which tracks prices across the country, increased 5.7 percent year-over-year, up from 4.8 percent in July. The monthly indices have been tracking the U.S. housing market for 27 years.

The report comes as the number of homes on the market has dropped well below customary levels. With low inventory and strong homebuyer demand, prices have been setting records since July.

Existing home sales continued to surge through September as the median sale price jumped to $311,800, up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Though confidence among homebuilders has reached a new high and housing starts continue to increase, the number of sales of homes in construction or recently finished slid 3.5 percent last month, while prices increased 4.5 percent to a median of $326,800.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Housing MarketResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Getty, iStock)

Refinancings drove up home mortgage apps last week

Refinancings drove up home mortgage apps last week
40 East 72nd Street and Spiros and Antonia Milonas  (Getty; Google Maps)

Under water: Shipping magnate’s troubled UES condo is bankrupt

Under water: Shipping magnate’s troubled UES condo is bankrupt
An estimated 12.8 million Americans would owe an average of $5,400 from missed payments (iStock)

Rent debt could reach $70B by year’s end: Moody’s

Rent debt could reach $70B by year’s end: Moody’s
19 Strong Place and 161 Warren Street (Google Maps, iStock)

Brooklyn’s luxury market has best week since before the pandemic

Brooklyn’s luxury market has best week since before the pandemic
14 East 11th Street and 21 East 61st Street (StreetEasy)

“Bidding war”: $28M townhouse tops luxury deals in Manhattan

“Bidding war”: $28M townhouse tops luxury deals in Manhattan
(iStock)

New home sale prices rise but buyers are hanging back

New home sale prices rise but buyers are hanging back
Abandoned malls are being turned into senior housing, giving planners a chance to rethink retirement communities (iStock)

Abandoned malls get new life as senior housing

Abandoned malls get new life as senior housing
Beneath wall to wall carpeting, brokers find herringbone flooring, behind a coat of paint may be a marble mantle, or hidden away could be antique mirror doors. (iStock)

Hidden treasures: Old homes offer up surprises when readied for sale

Hidden treasures: Old homes offer up surprises when readied for sale
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.