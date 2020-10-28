Open Menu

Newark restricts businesses again to curb Covid spike

Restaurants must close at 8 p.m., salons open by appointment only

TRD TRI-STATE /
Oct.October 28, 2020 08:49 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Newark puts restrictions on businesses amid spike in Covid-19 cases (Getty)

Newark puts restrictions on businesses amid spike in Covid-19 cases (Getty)

New Jersey’s largest city has shut down again — partially.

Newark has seen an alarming spike in cases, causing city businesses to be put on semi-lockdown for the first time since March, beginning Tuesday at 8 p.m., Bloomberg reported.

But this shutdown looks different from before, according to the New York Times.

Read more

Under the order, restaurants and other nonessential businesses must close to indoor customers at 8 p.m. daily. Hair and nail salons may stay open by appointment only and health clubs must close down for 30 minutes each hour to sanitize equipment. Parks within one ZIP code, 07105, are off limits for sports.

The three-day average rate of positive tests last week was slightly over 11 percent, more than double the statewide rate.

“It was a smart move to act early — absolutely,” Shereef Elnahal, chief executive of University Hospital in Newark, told the Times. “You have Halloween and you have Thanksgiving a short time after that. We really have to get ahead of making sure people know that they shouldn’t gather indoors.”

[NYT] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusNew JerseyNewark

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The MTA board approved rent relief for small businesses in Grand Central and other locations (iStock)

MTA cuts rent up to 90% for small businesses

MTA cuts rent up to 90% for small businesses
New York Community Bank president Joseph Ficalora (Facebook; iStock)

NYC’s largest multifamily lender says rent collections are at pre-pandemic levels

NYC’s largest multifamily lender says rent collections are at pre-pandemic levels
Related chairman Stephen Ross (Getty; iStock; Health Pass) 

Related, Cushman & Wakefield use new app to screen workers for Covid

Related, Cushman & Wakefield use new app to screen workers for Covid
(Getty, iStock)

Hundreds of storage units in New York heading to auction

Hundreds of storage units in New York heading to auction
KABR Group CEO Kenneth Pasternak and 85 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, NJ (Photos via KABR)

KABR sells New Jersey building for reported $60M

KABR sells New Jersey building for reported $60M
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (iStock)

Manhattan theaters sue Cuomo, de Blasio over Covid restrictions

Manhattan theaters sue Cuomo, de Blasio over Covid restrictions
Gov. Phil Murphy (left) and billionaire David Tepper

Does taxing the wealthy really drive them away?

Does taxing the wealthy really drive them away?
Bozeman, Montana

Montana’s real estate market shows no signs of cooling heading into winter

Montana’s real estate market shows no signs of cooling heading into winter
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.