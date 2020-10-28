Open Menu

NYC’s largest multifamily lender says rent collections are at pre-pandemic levels

NYCB execs say apartment vacancy rate is low; share price down 31 percent this year

TRD New York /
Oct.October 28, 2020 12:27 PM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York Community Bank president Joseph Ficalora (Facebook; iStock)

New York Community Bank president Joseph Ficalora (Facebook; iStock)

New York City’s largest multifamily lender said rent collections in its loan portfolio have returned to pre-pandemic levels and the vacancy rate less than 3 percent — but investors remain wary.

New York Community Bank reported 5 percent revenue growth in the third quarter, to $295 million. The bank said that 95 percent of the $3.1 billion in loan deferrals that were eligible to come out of forbearance have started paying again. Another $3.1 billion in loans are still in deferral, but most are scheduled to start paying again in November, said the bank’s president, Joseph Ficalora.

“Given October’s strong payment performance, we remain confident about deferral payment trends through the remainder of the year,” Ficalora said.

The bank’s shares, however, have declined 31 percent since the beginning of the year. It holds $32.1 billion in multifamily loans — three quarters of its $42.8 billion loan portfolio — and is the go-to lender in the city’s rent-regulated market, where most of its multifamily loans are concentrated.

Read more

The past year saw not only the aftermath of the new state rent law — which NYCB has noted could impair the value of those properties — but an unforeseen period of economic uncertainty that’s severely impacted the city.

The bank noted in its annual SEC filing that buildings with a greater share of rent-regulated apartments are “less likely to experience vacancies in times of economic adversity,” because they are more affordable to live in.

That has so far held true, according to NYCB, which reported in its earnings call that less than 3 percent of its rent-regulated apartments are vacant. That may come as a surprise to landlord groups, which have said that those units are languishing due to the pandemic and the high cost of repairs.

Should things go south with NYCB’s borrowers’ ability to pay — which Ficalora insisted is unlikely, given the relative security of multifamily compared to sectors like hotels and retail — the bank has beefed up its reserves significantly.

Its provision for credit losses in September 2020 grew 172 percent year-over-year, to $13 million for the quarter. For the year so far, the bank’s provision for credit losses has grown a whopping 847 percent compared to the same period last year, to $51.1 million. Ficalora said the reserves were due to a new credit loss accounting standard.

“There’s no reason to look to our history and suggest that those losses will ever be realized, said Ficalora. “Yes, there are nuances and there’s a difference with regards to some of the properties we have — but still, the likelihood that we would realize these massive amounts of charges is highly improbable.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateCoronavirusMultifamily MarketRent Regulations

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Blackstone CEO Steven Schwartzman and Stuyvesant Town (Credit: Getty Images)

After authorities vowed review of Stuy Town deal, Blackstone changes course on vacancies

After authorities vowed review of Stuy Town deal, Blackstone changes course on vacancies
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
Tete-à-tete with TRD: How landlords are dealing with New York’s new rent laws

Tete-à-tete with TRD: How landlords are dealing with New York’s new rent laws

Tete-à-tete with TRD: How landlords are dealing with New York’s new rent laws
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Wikimedia)

WeWork tells members you must pay rent

WeWork tells members you must pay rent
The MTA board approved rent relief for small businesses in Grand Central and other locations (iStock)

MTA cuts rent up to 90% for small businesses

MTA cuts rent up to 90% for small businesses
Equity Residential chairman Sam Zell (Getty)

Equity Residential sees profits drop 58%

Equity Residential sees profits drop 58%
City’s new Open Storefronts program will allow shop owners to sell their wares on sidewalks (Getty)

NYC to allow store owners to sell wares on sidewalks

NYC to allow store owners to sell wares on sidewalks
Blackstone president Jonathan Gray (Getty; iStock)

Blackstone earnings are up despite commercial real estate woes

Blackstone earnings are up despite commercial real estate woes
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.