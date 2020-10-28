Open Menu

Property debt investors raising money but still looking for distress

With banks hesitant, companies amass dry powder for real estate plays

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 28, 2020 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone's Jonathan Gray, Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen (Getty; Madison; iStock)

Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray, Madison Realty Capital’s Josh Zegen (Getty; Madison; iStock)

For a few months, real estate debt investors have been raising money and looking for opportunities to spend it.

Now it seems things are coming to a boiling point as competition grows to put that cash to work. Borrowers are getting desperate as loan extensions start to expire on malls, hotels and offices, according to Bloomberg.

“So much money has been raised and most was raised for distressed returns but there hasn’t been much distress,” Dave Karson, vice chairman at brokerage Cushman & Wakefield, told the publication. “It gets expensive to not invest money that you’ve raised.”

While banks and other major lenders remain cautious, Blackstone, one of the world’s largest real estate investors, closed an $8 billion property-debt fund in September.

The debt fund is looking for opportunities created by Covid-driven market dislocation, Jonathan Pollack, global head of Blackstone’s real estate debt strategies, told Bloomberg.

Madison Realty Capital, which has raised more than $900 million since March, recently closed a $173 million construction loan for a rental building at 214 West 28th Street.

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Blackstone GroupReal Estate Investment

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Spencer Rascoff and Zillow CEO Rich Barton (Getty; iStock)

Spencer Rascoff says Zillow IPO was “facepalm” moment

Spencer Rascoff says Zillow IPO was “facepalm” moment
Blackstone Group president Jonathan Gray (Getty)

Blackstone makes $1.2B deal with Brookfield for self-storage company

Blackstone makes $1.2B deal with Brookfield for self-storage company
Consumers are using streaming services more than ever, and data center real estate is booming (iStock)

Real estate for data centers is having a moment

Real estate for data centers is having a moment
Shadow Ventures CEO KP Reddy (Linkedin)

Shadow Ventures launches crowdfunding for proptech startups

Shadow Ventures launches crowdfunding for proptech startups
Subversive CEO Richard Acosta (Photos via ICSC; iStock)

Riding high: Inception, Subversive to launch publicly traded cannabis REIT

Riding high: Inception, Subversive to launch publicly traded cannabis REIT
Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, Roku CEO Anthony Wood and Coleman Highline in San Jose (Blackstone; Wikipedia Commons; Coleman Highline)

Blackstone buys Roku’s Silicon Valley office buildings

Blackstone buys Roku’s Silicon Valley office buildings
Blackstone’s Kathleen McCarthy with 440 Saw Mill River Road, Ardsley, New York and 1000 Gateway Boulevard in San Francisco, California (left) (Blackstone; BioMed Realty)

Blackstone bets big on life-science buildings with $14.6B deal

Blackstone bets big on life-science buildings with $14.6B deal
Gary Offner of Nasdaq Ventures (inset) and Dealpath's Mike Sroka (Linkedin, Google Maps, Dealpath)

Nasdaq’s VC arm invests in proptech startup Dealpath

Nasdaq’s VC arm invests in proptech startup Dealpath
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.