Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

Back before the work-from-office days, desk decorating became something of an art form. Whether it was a hand-me-down gifted from a former colleague, a cool calendar or the green pop of a plant, many of us tried to bring personality to our faceless cubicles.

Now, it’s time to invest in new items to reorganize and refresh our work-from-home workspaces. TRD has foraged through the depths of the internet to bring you the desk and home office must-haves that you’ll wish you had sooner.

If you’re finding your workspace is crowded with books, papers and knick-knacks, invest in these stylish shelves. Akin to a hutch you’d see on a traditional desk, this compact, adjustable unit can turn a simple table into a chic workspace.

Is your laptop sitting on a stack of books? This computer stand is a great alternative to your tower of old textbooks. It has three width settings and a small drawer for loose pencils or paper clips. There’s also a handy stand for your smartphone.

Use scents to help create a sense of calm: This diffuser doubles as a humidifier, and has up to 15 hours of misting capability. The company also sells a set of six essential oils, allowing you to mix and match scents that will help create a spa-like atmosphere in your home office.

Add a pop of color to your home office with this leather desk mat, which is waterproof and helps protect your workspace from scuffs and spilled coffee. Bonus: Its smooth surface doubles as a mouse pad.

A good office chair is essential to staying comfortable throughout the day, but don’t overlook your wrists and hands. Give them some TLC with a memory foam keyboard and mouse pad set, which is designed for long days spent in front of a computer.

A classic desktop organizer is essential for keeping your workspace clean and tidy. There are vertical and horizontal compartments, which can be used to store a variety of items. Let the workspace paper reorganization commence.

If you’ve never considered buying an under-desk footrest, now may be the time. This one promises to help improve posture and prevent leg cramps. It also adjusts so you can use it with any chair in your home.

Improve the air quality in your home with this sleek air purifier, which has a HEPA filter and can help eliminate bad smells, pet hair, and other pollutants from the atmosphere. It also has a built in sensor that warns you when air quality starts to sink.