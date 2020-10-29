Open Menu

All Year nears $650M financing for Bushwick luxury rentals

Refi from Goldman Sachs and Citi Real Estate was in the works before the pandemic

TRD New York /
Oct.October 29, 2020 02:24 PM
By Keith Larsen | Research By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Denizen Bushwick at 54 Noll Street (Photos via Denizen Bushwick)

Denizen Bushwick at 54 Noll Street (Photos via Denizen Bushwick)

UPDATED, Oct. 29 2020, 3:25 p.m.: All Year Management is closing in on a major financing deal for a luxury apartment complex built on the site of the former Rheingold Brewery in Bushwick.

The Brooklyn development firm, led by Yoel Goldman, is negotiating $652 million in financing from Citi Real Estate Group and Goldman Sachs that will largely be used to refinance the 900-unit complex, known as Denizen Bushwick.

All Year will use most of the proceeds of the loans to refinance $371.3 million of existing debt on its Brooklyn apartment and commercial portfolio, along with paying down $247.4 million in secured Tel Aviv Stock Exchange bonds, according to a report by DBRS Morningstar which assigns preliminary ratings for the yet-to-be-finalized transaction.

The loan consists of a $510 million five-year mortgage loan with senior and junior positions, as well as a $160 million mezzanine loan. The average weighted interest rate of the loans is 4.98 percent, but the mezzanine interest rate was 9.1 percent, according to DBRS Morningstar.

Read more

In February, before the onset of the pandemic, the firm had signed a memorandum of understanding for $675 million in refinancing on the complex.

All Year’s portfolio includes 1,198 multifamily units and 184,179 square feet of commercial space, with properties in Bushwick, Williamsburg and Bedford-Stuyvesant. Denizen Bushwick, located at 54 Noll Street and 123 Melrose Street, is the portfolio’s largest asset.

The firm purchased the two sites that make up the complex in 2015 and 2016 for $68.5 million and $72.2 million, respectively. In June 2019, All Year scored $235 million in financing from JPMorgan and Mack Real Estate Group for the second phase of the project. The project was completed in two phases in 2018 and 2019.

All Year has previously faced scrutiny over the project’s finances. In March, Israeli candy manufacturer Toot Food Industries Ltd., which holds a short position in All Year’s bonds, filed a legal action against the firm. The company alleged that All Year violated Israeli securities law, and wanted the firm to give its bondholders back the building rights to the first phase of the Denizen project.

All Year Management also owns the William Vale hotel in Williamsburg, but announced last year that it would try to either refinance or sell the complex to pay off some of its bonds.

CORRECTION: This story originally stated that All Year had closed on financing for Denizen Bushwick. The deal has not yet closed. 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bushwickgoldman sachsrefinancingResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Caliber Home Loans CEO Sanjiv Das and AmeriHome CEO Jim Furash (Photos via Caliber Home Loans; AmeriHome; iStock)

Two mortgage companies delay IPOs amid market volatility

Two mortgage companies delay IPOs amid market volatility
The decline in contract activity may signal a drop in sales in the coming months (iStock)

Pending homes sales dipped in September

Pending homes sales dipped in September
(Getty, iStock)

Refinancings drove up home mortgage apps last week

Refinancings drove up home mortgage apps last week
40 East 72nd Street and Spiros and Antonia Milonas  (Getty; Google Maps)

Under water: Shipping magnate’s troubled UES condo is bankrupt

Under water: Shipping magnate’s troubled UES condo is bankrupt
U.S. home prices rose with Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego logging the biggest gains (iStock)

US home prices jump 5.2% in August

US home prices jump 5.2% in August
An estimated 12.8 million Americans would owe an average of $5,400 from missed payments (iStock)

Rent debt could reach $70B by year’s end: Moody’s

Rent debt could reach $70B by year’s end: Moody’s
19 Strong Place and 161 Warren Street (Google Maps, iStock)

Brooklyn’s luxury market has best week since before the pandemic

Brooklyn’s luxury market has best week since before the pandemic
14 East 11th Street and 21 East 61st Street (StreetEasy)

“Bidding war”: $28M townhouse tops luxury deals in Manhattan

“Bidding war”: $28M townhouse tops luxury deals in Manhattan
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.