Amazon is continuing its expansion spree in New York with three new delivery stations.

The e-commerce giant has inked deals for warehouses at 5 Warehouse Lane in Elmsford, in Westchester County; 2300 Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn; and 1502 Bassett Avenue in the Bronx. Those sites are scheduled to open in the first half of 2021 as delivery stations, at which workers sort packages transferred from Amazon fulfilment centers, according to Amazon.

Emily Hawkins, an Amazon spokesperson, declined to disclose the size of space leased at each site, noting that the company will “have more information to share when the stations launch next year.”

The Elmsford warehouse, located about 10 miles north of the city, is owned by Maryland-based Realterm Logistics. The company acquired the 364,037-square-foot Elmsford Distribution Center, which includes the property at 5 Warehouse Lane, in 2019 for $70.25 million from Mack-Cali Realty.

Realterm had been marketing 8,000 square feet at 5 Warehouse Lane. Amazon said it will use the space as an AMXL delivery station, which handles large products like TVs and furniture.

The Bronx property is also owned by Realterm, which acquired the 366,375-square-foot building from Modell’s in 2019 for $115 million. A representative for Realterm did not return requests for comment.

The industrial building on Linden Boulevard was recently redeveloped by Turnbridge Equities, in partnership with Harbor Group International, as a 90,000-square-foot last-mile distribution center. Turnbridge had entered into a ground lease deal with then-property owner Charles Monchik, but the ground ownership was recently sold to SC Brooklyn Land LLC for $6.65 million.

Ayall Schanzer of Greiner-Maltz Real Estate, which is acting as a broker for the property, did not return requests for comment.

Realterm and Turnbridge have both invested heavily in logistics real estate in recent years. Industrial real estate, particularly sites intended for e-commerce, is one of the few sectors that has done well in the pandemic.

Amazon’s three new locations are in addition to two previously announced sites that will open as delivery stations in the first half of next year. The company has leased 77,000 square feet at 200 Oritani Drive, Blauvelt, in Rockland County; and a 200,000-square-foot warehouse at 1055 Bronx River Avenue in the Bronx.

Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations nationwide.