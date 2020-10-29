Open Menu

CBRE moving HQ from LA to Dallas

CEO Robert Sulentic already splits his time between Texas and California

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 29, 2020 11:20 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CBRE CEO Robert Sulentic and the Dallas HQ building at 2100 McKinney Avenue in Texas (CBRE; Google Maps)

CBRE CEO Robert Sulentic and the Dallas HQ building at 2100 McKinney Avenue in Texas (CBRE; Google Maps)

CBRE is trading in its Cali-cool shades for a pair of cowboy boots.

The world’s biggest real estate services firm is moving its headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Company CEO Robert Sulentic, who headed the Dallas-based developer Trammell Crow Co. when it was acquired by CBRE in 2006, already has an office in the Texas city and splits his time between there and L.A.

The move is seen as a symbolic boost for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which according to the Dallas Morning News led the country in commercial real estate sales through the first nine months of 2020.

CBRE isn’t expected, however, to move a significant number of jobs from L.A. to Dallas. The company employs around 100,000 people in more than 530 offices worldwide.

In New York City, the company recently consolidated offices in its local headquarters at the MetLife Building. [Dallas Morning News] — Rich Bockmann

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CBREoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Bob Sulentic (Getty, iStock)

CBRE income falls nearly 10%

CBRE income falls nearly 10%
From left: Paramount CEO Albert Behler, 1301 6th Avenue, 712 5th Avenue, 31 West 52nd Street (Getty; Google Maps)

Paramount Group back at work, but tenants waiting until 2021

Paramount Group back at work, but tenants waiting until 2021
Tony Malkin (Getty, iStock)

Empire State Realty Trust reports second consecutive quarterly loss

Empire State Realty Trust reports second consecutive quarterly loss
Colliers’ Jay Hennick (iStock; Colliers)

Colliers’ profit rebounds

Colliers’ profit rebounds
JPM asset CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes and 605 Third Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

JPMorgan eyes $600M valuation for Third Ave office tower

JPMorgan eyes $600M valuation for Third Ave office tower
KABR Group CEO Kenneth Pasternak and 85 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, NJ (Photos via KABR)

KABR sells New Jersey building for reported $60M

KABR sells New Jersey building for reported $60M
Bruce Flatt, Arjun Menda and Chennai (Brookfield, RMZ Corp, iStock)

Brookfield’s $2B India office buy would be biggest in country’s history

Brookfield’s $2B India office buy would be biggest in country’s history
20 West 33rd Street (20West33rd)

Furnishing firm picks up 4 condos at 60 Guilders, Carlyle’s Midtown South project

Furnishing firm picks up 4 condos at 60 Guilders, Carlyle’s Midtown South project
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.