Open Menu

Zillow cuts 80 jobs from iBuying biz

Company is losing an average of $6,960 per instant-homebuying deal

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 29, 2020 05:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Zillow's Rich Barton (iStock)

Zillow’s Rich Barton (iStock)

Zillow has cut 80 jobs from its home buying and selling business, despite its big bet on the burgeoning sector.

The real estate giant doesn’t disclose how many of its 5,300 employees work for Zillow Offers. But a spokesperson told GeekWire the cuts would allow the company to invest in iBuying by “realigning our resources and staffing levels.”

iBuying has been one of the biggest trends in residential real estate in the past five years, but skeptics question whether the business model pencils out. For Zillow, cutting iBuying overhead could be a path to profitability.

Read more

Opendoor, the market leader that is going public in a $4.8 billion deal with a blank-check company, has lost nearly $1 billion since it launched in 2013.

Zillow lost more than $300 million on iBuying last year. On average, it lost around $6,960 per home during the second quarter, according to the company’s financials.

Last month, it launched an in-house brokerage and said it would employ salaried agents in order to cut down on iBuying expenses. Previously, Zillow paid broker fees on both sides of the transaction. Now, it will just pay fees when selling the home.

[GeekWire] — E.B. Solomont




Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
iBuyingRich Bartonzillow

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over
Placeholder image

Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy

Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy
Tomo's Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong (Photos via Tomo Network)

Ex-Zillow execs launch digital mortgage startup with $40M seed round

Ex-Zillow execs launch digital mortgage startup with $40M seed round
Spencer Rascoff and Zillow CEO Rich Barton (Getty; iStock)

Spencer Rascoff says Zillow IPO was “facepalm” moment

Spencer Rascoff says Zillow IPO was “facepalm” moment
The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the home shopping season into the fall, according to a Zillow report. (iStock)

Homes sold faster in September than in any month this year

Homes sold faster in September than in any month this year
Opendoor CEO Kevin Wu, Daniel Morillo and Ken Griffin (Getty; Opendoor; LinkedIn)

Opendoor hires CIO from Ken Griffin’s Citadel

Opendoor hires CIO from Ken Griffin’s Citadel
Eric Wu (Photo by Aaron Wojack)

This man wants to make your home a commodity

This man wants to make your home a commodity
Can iBuying go the distance?

Can iBuying go the distance?

Can iBuying go the distance?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.