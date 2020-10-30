Open Menu

Beiber and Baldwin list Beverly Hills home

Pop star and wife recently paid $26M for a Beverly Park mansion

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Oct.October 30, 2020 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with 1710 Tropical Avenue (Getty, Redfin)

Less than two months after buying big in Beverly Park, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are looking to sell their Beverly Hills digs.

The pop star and his wife listed his 6,100-square-foot home for $9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. He paid $8.5 million for the home in March 2019, shortly after they married.

The two-story Beverly Hills home sits on a small lot part of a cul-de-sac. It dates from the 1930s and was recently remodeled by Charles Infante. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a wine cellar, home theater, bar, and a marble kitchen. The property includes a pool, cabana, and a courtyard with olive trees and a fire pit.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman have the listing together with Dalton Gomez of Compass.

In August, Bieber and Baldwin paid $26 million for the Beverly Park mansion, which totals more than 11,100 square feet. The 1980s-era home was renovated by the previous owner, and sits on 2.5 acres. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

