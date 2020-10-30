A lengthy dispute between a Montauk couple and the social media influencer who rented their home this summer is the latest case highlighting what appears to be misuse of coronavirus tenant eviction protections on the pricey East End, according to the New York Times.

After Marisa Hochberg failed to pay the second $14,000 chunk of agreed-upon rent for the home, owned by Cheryl Berman-Schechter and husband Matthew Schechter, Hochberg claimed she was protected under the Tenant Safe Harbor Act signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June. The law protects tenants from evictions during the pandemic but does not absolve them of rent obligations.

As it happens, Hochberg claims to be executive sales director at the wellness website run by the wife of Chris Cuomo, the younger brother of the governor.

The Berman-Schechters took her to court twice but Hochberg did not vacate the house until mid-October — and allegedly still has not paid the back rent. A similar case played out earlier this year involving Manhattan developer Marco Ricotta. [NYT] — Dennis Lynch