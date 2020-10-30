Open Menu

Montauk squatting dispute ties influencer to Cuomo

TRD TRI-STATE /
Oct.October 30, 2020 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Marisa Hochberg (Getty)

Marisa Hochberg (Getty)

A lengthy dispute between a Montauk couple and the social media influencer who rented their home this summer is the latest case highlighting what appears to be misuse of coronavirus tenant eviction protections on the pricey East End, according to the New York Times.

After Marisa Hochberg failed to pay the second $14,000 chunk of agreed-upon rent for the home, owned by Cheryl Berman-Schechter and husband Matthew Schechter, Hochberg claimed she was protected under the Tenant Safe Harbor Act signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June. The law protects tenants from evictions during the pandemic but does not absolve them of rent obligations.

As it happens, Hochberg claims to be executive sales director at the wellness website run by the wife of Chris Cuomo, the younger brother of the governor.

The Berman-Schechters took her to court twice but Hochberg did not vacate the house until mid-October — and allegedly still has not paid the back rent. A similar case played out earlier this year involving Manhattan developer Marco Ricotta. [NYT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
Cammeby's International Group founder Rubin Schron and, from top: 194-05 67th Avenue, 189-15 73rd Avenue and 64-05 186th Lane (Credit: Google Maps)

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
(iStock)

Real estate stocks end week mixed as virus fears rise and markets fall

Real estate stocks end week mixed as virus fears rise and markets fall
CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic; the firm has shifted its global HQ from LA to Dallas. (CBRE, Getty)

“Sad day” in LA: CBRE’s corporate exit latest blow to dented office market

“Sad day” in LA: CBRE’s corporate exit latest blow to dented office market
Planet Hollywood in Times Square and Vornado CEO Steven Roth (Photos via Getty; VNO)

Vornado sues Planet Hollywood for $6M in missed rent

Vornado sues Planet Hollywood for $6M in missed rent
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Photos via Redfin; Getty)

Redfin accused of redlining in lawsuit

Redfin accused of redlining in lawsuit
Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and 245-249 West 17th Street (Photos via Columbia Property Trust; StreetEasy)

Columbia Property Trust collects 98% of its rent in Q3

Columbia Property Trust collects 98% of its rent in Q3
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.