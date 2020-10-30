Open Menu

NYC offices get creative to lure workers back

Companies offering perks include Goldman Sachs, SL Green and Bloomberg

TRD New York /
Oct.October 30, 2020 11:18 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of SL Green's Marc Holliday (Getty; iStock; SL Green)

A photo illustration of SL Green’s Marc Holliday (Getty; iStock; SL Green)

Some New York City companies are offering perks to entice workers back to the office.

Private rooms for children, free lunch and cubicles with plastic shields are just some of the sweeteners being dangled by companies, including office landlord SL Green, the New York Times reported.

Employees allowed to work from home have been reluctant to return to workplaces. But real estate companies, especially those with significant office holdings, have good reason to demonstrate a return to normalcy is possible.

Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase, the New York Stock Exchange and media company Hearst are also offering perks, despite Covid outbreaks in the outer boroughs that led to localized shutdowns earlier this month and fueled an uptick in infection rates and fears of a second wave.

A survey by the Partnership for New York City, which represents business leaders including office landlords, found that just 10 percent of workers had returned to Manhattan offices as of late October. Real estate companies, which have pushed for a return to offices, have seen 73 percent of their workers return.

Real estate firms depending on the return of office culture realized that optimism alone was not going to cut it. They needed practical measures, too.

“People, I believe, do want to come into work, but they have to know that they get their basics covered,” Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green, told the Times.

“When you really peel it away, work from home — this concept of everybody isolating at home, and all the inefficiency it brings — is in my mind a very slow cancer that is very silent but growing in this economy.”

[NYT] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusmidtown office marketNYC Office MarketSL Green

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site

SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
Hudson Yards redevelopment site

SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
Hudson Yards redevelopment site
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (iStock)

Knotel slashes its workforce again

Knotel slashes its workforce again
New foreclosure filings are rising again as limits are lifted (iStock)

Foreclosure filings ramp up, especially in minority neighborhoods

Foreclosure filings ramp up, especially in minority neighborhoods
The MTA board approved rent relief for small businesses in Grand Central and other locations (iStock)

MTA cuts rent up to 90% for small businesses

MTA cuts rent up to 90% for small businesses
New York Community Bank president Joseph Ficalora (Facebook; iStock)

NYC’s largest multifamily lender says rent collections are at pre-pandemic levels

NYC’s largest multifamily lender says rent collections are at pre-pandemic levels
Related chairman Stephen Ross (Getty; iStock; Health Pass) 

Related, Cushman & Wakefield use new app to screen workers for Covid

Related, Cushman & Wakefield use new app to screen workers for Covid
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.