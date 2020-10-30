Open Menu

Vornado sues Planet Hollywood for $6M in missed rent

Problems started at theme restaurant’s Time Square location before pandemic, suit alleges

TRD New York /
Oct.October 30, 2020 04:50 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Planet Hollywood in Times Square and Vornado CEO Steven Roth (Photos via Getty; VNO)

Planet Hollywood in Times Square and Vornado CEO Steven Roth (Photos via Getty; VNO)

The lights have dimmed on Planet Hollywood.

The memorabilia-laden theme restaurant chain is being sued by Vornado Realty Trust for $5.5 million in missed rent at its Times Square location at 1540 Broadway, Crain’s reported.

A lawsuit filed Thursday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan alleges that the restaurant — which has a 10-year lease at the location — has had issues paying rent since December 2018, and the situation has only gotten worse.

Vornado notified the company in July 2019 that it owed about $1.7 million in back rent, according to the report. Planet Hollywood did not dispute the figure but paid Vornado just $250,000, the suit alleges.

The restaurant — which opened in New York in 1991 with celebrity backers like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Demi Moore — continued to underpay its landlord throughout the rest of the year, and stopped making payments when the pandemic hit in March, the suit alleges.

Vornado has sued multiple tenants over unpaid rent since the pandemic took hold, including the eatery Dig at 11 Penn Plaza for about $87,000; and U.S. Polo, also at 1540 Broadway, for $1.2 million.

Vornado collected 72 percent of rent from retail tenants in the second quarter, and 93 percent from office tenants, not including deferrals.

[Crain’s] — Sasha Jones

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
1540 broadwayReal Estate LawsuitsVornado Realty Trust

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Photos via Redfin; Getty)

Redfin accused of redlining in lawsuit

Redfin accused of redlining in lawsuit
Red Apple Group’s John Catsimatidis and Muss Development’s Jason Muss (Getty; iStock)

Four Brooklyn landlords accused of illegally inflating rents

Four Brooklyn landlords accused of illegally inflating rents
Cohen Brothers' Charles Cohen and Stephen Fredericks (Getty; iStock; LinkedIn)

Cohen Brothers employees allege harassment, endangerment

Cohen Brothers employees allege harassment, endangerment
Clockwise from left: Vornado CEO Steven Roth, Ralph Lauren, 650 Madison Avenue and the Starrett-Lehigh building (Getty, VNO, Wikimedia)

New round of layoffs as NYC struggles to come back

New round of layoffs as NYC struggles to come back
40 East 72nd Street and Spiros and Antonia Milonas  (Getty; Google Maps)

Under water: Shipping magnate’s troubled UES condo is bankrupt

Under water: Shipping magnate’s troubled UES condo is bankrupt
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.