Arizona agent who hurled racial slurs loses job

The broker, Paul Ng, was also charged with disorderly conduct

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 31, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
(Instagram/lilajdre; iStock)

An Arizona real estate agent lost his job after hurling racial epithets at two Black men outside his Scottsdale condominium building.

Paul Ng approached the men, who were filming a video outside the building, and asked them what they were filming. When one of the men, Dre Abram, asked him why it was his business, Ng described “problems” in the neighborhood, according to the New York Post.

Ng shortly thereafter tells the two men that he is a racist.

“OK, that’s fine, so what’s your point,” Abram said. “Why are you here?”

Ng responded with a racial slur.

Abram remained collected throughout the encounter. He later posted the video to social media, and it quickly went viral.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s Real Estate Agency subsequently fired Ng and called the video “extremely hateful and racist.” The firm also recommended to the Arizona Department of Real Estate that authorities revoke Ng’s license.

The firm said that Ng had not sold a home with the company in two years, but that “commissions we find going back further than that will be donated to local charities.”

Police also later arrested Ng and he was charged with disorderly conduct. Ng told police he didn’t intend to be inflammatory.

Speaking on the incident later, Abram said that it was “hard to kind of go back and replay,” and described “a numbing feeling.”

“Someone is seriously doing this to me right now?” he said. “And at that point, it’s ‘Be smart, be smart.” [NYP] — Dennis Lynch 

