Open Menu

Huge California ranch owned by McDonald’s CEO Ray Kroc lists

Enormous property in Santa Ynez Valley has enough room to accommodate 100 people

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 31, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ray Kroc and his Santa Ynez Valley ranch (Wikimedia, Google Maps)

Ray Kroc and his Santa Ynez Valley ranch (Wikimedia, Google Maps)

A sprawling California estate once owned by a fast-food titan is hitting the market — and it’s asking quite a bit more than dollar-menu prices.

The 554-acre ranch once owned by former McDonald’s CEO Ray Kroc, located in the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara, is hitting the market for $29 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Kroc, along with his then-wife, Jane, bought the property around 1965 for just $600,000. That was shortly after Kroc took McDonald’s public and became a multimillionaire practically overnight. He purchased the McDonald’s company in 1961 from its founders, Richard and Maurice McDonald.

The Santa Ynez estate wasn’t just a home for the Krocs, however; in addition to a modernist main “round house” (so named because it’s circular, leading some locals to liken it to a hamburger), the property also has 17,000-square-foot lodge with a conference center and tennis courts, as well as single-family townhouses and a home that was built for Ray’s brother, Bob. All told, the property can accommodate about 100 people.

All of these components got plenty of use; Kroc sometimes used the property for corporate retreats and as a test kitchen. It also served as the headquarters for his charitable foundation, which his brother oversaw.

Over the years, the Krocs acquired neighboring properties to expand the ranch. Joan Kroc, Ray’s third wife, tried to turn the property into a camp for children with cancer after he died in 1984, but was unable to sway local authorities to approve it. She sold the property in 1990 to Gerald Kessler, who died in 2015.

The property is coming to market following a court battle between his widow, children, and grandchildren over control of his estate. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
californiaLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Red Apple Group’s John Catsimatidis and Muss Development’s Jason Muss (Getty; iStock)

Four Brooklyn landlords accused of illegally inflating rents

Four Brooklyn landlords accused of illegally inflating rents
A study found that NYC renters lose $178M per year due to long-term rentals being reallocated to the short-term market (Getty; Pixabay)

Airbnb costs New York City renters $178M a year: study

Airbnb costs New York City renters $178M a year: study
111 West 57th (Photo via FDNY Twitter)

Spinning crane at 111 West 57th Street casts debris on street

Spinning crane at 111 West 57th Street casts debris on street
Caliber Home Loans CEO Sanjiv Das and AmeriHome CEO Jim Furash (Photos via Caliber Home Loans; AmeriHome; iStock)

Two mortgage companies delay IPOs amid market volatility

Two mortgage companies delay IPOs amid market volatility
Denizen Bushwick at 54 Noll Street (Photos via Denizen Bushwick)

All Year nears $650M financing for Bushwick luxury rentals

All Year nears $650M financing for Bushwick luxury rentals
The decline in contract activity may signal a drop in sales in the coming months (iStock)

Pending homes sales dipped in September

Pending homes sales dipped in September
(Getty, iStock)

Refinancings drove up home mortgage apps last week

Refinancings drove up home mortgage apps last week
40 East 72nd Street and Spiros and Antonia Milonas  (Getty; Google Maps)

Under water: Shipping magnate’s troubled UES condo is bankrupt

Under water: Shipping magnate’s troubled UES condo is bankrupt
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.