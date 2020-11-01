Open Menu

Boeing looks to offload 30% of its real estate

Tough quarter brings downsizing in space, layoffs

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Nov.November 01, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Boeing headquarters in Chicago with Boeing CFO Greg Smith (Photos via Wikipedia Commons and Boeing)

Boeing headquarters in Chicago with Boeing CFO Greg Smith (Photos via Wikipedia Commons and Boeing)

Boeing may reduce its real estate footprint by as much as 30 percent because of the pandemic.

The Chicago-based company announced on Wednesday it is exploring its options for selling some of the real estate it owns around the country, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

“We’re reviewing every piece of real estate,” CFO Greg Smith said. “Every building, every lease, every warehouse, every site to see how we can be more efficient.”

Smith said the review aims to take advantage of “new and flexible remote work possibilities” that arose from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Business Journal.

Job cuts will also allow the company to reduce space. The company plans to cut 30,000 jobs by the end of the year and announced 7,000 layoffs on Wednesday.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ 855,000-square-foot headquarters in Renton, Washington is among the properties that could end up on the market. It’s estimated to be worth more than $92 million.

The company listed some Southern California properties earlier this year.

The company posted a $754 million loss excluding special items in the third quarter as revenue fell 29 percent, according to CNN.

“The global pandemic continued to add pressure to our business this quarter, and we’re aligning to this new reality,” CEO Dave Calhoun said on a thirdquarter earnings call. [Puget Sound Business Journal] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateCoronavirusOffice Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Sheldon Adelson and the Venetian (Getty, The Venetian Resort® Las Vegas)

Sheldon Adelson is leaving Las Vegas (maybe)

Sheldon Adelson is leaving Las Vegas (maybe)
(iStock)

Real estate stocks end week mixed as virus fears rise and markets fall

Real estate stocks end week mixed as virus fears rise and markets fall
Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and 245-249 West 17th Street (Photos via Columbia Property Trust; StreetEasy)

Columbia Property Trust collects 98% of its rent in Q3

Columbia Property Trust collects 98% of its rent in Q3
A photo illustration of SL Green's Marc Holliday (Getty; iStock; SL Green)

NYC offices get creative to lure workers back

NYC offices get creative to lure workers back
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (iStock)

Knotel slashes its workforce again

Knotel slashes its workforce again
The Factory building at 30-30 47th Avenue with Square Mile Capital’s Craig Solomon and Invesco CEO Marty Flanagan (Photos via The Factory; Square Mile; Invesco)

Here’s what tenants are paying at the Factory in Long Island City

Here’s what tenants are paying at the Factory in Long Island City
Bob Sulentic (Getty, iStock)

CBRE income falls nearly 10%

CBRE income falls nearly 10%
From left: Paramount CEO Albert Behler, 1301 6th Avenue, 712 5th Avenue, 31 West 52nd Street (Getty; Google Maps)

Paramount Group back at work, but tenants waiting until 2021

Paramount Group back at work, but tenants waiting until 2021
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.