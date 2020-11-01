Open Menu

Former military fortress off English coast blasts onto market

Spitbank Fort, which has 15-foot-thick granite walls, was built to guard against French ships

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Nov.November 01, 2020 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Spitbank Fort (Images via Solent Forts; Pixabay)

Spitbank Fort (Images via Solent Forts; Pixabay)

Social distancing at this secluded property won’t be too difficult.

A former military fortress in England is hitting the market for just over $5 million, according to the New York Times.

Known as Spitbank Fort, it was built half a mile off the coast of Portsmouth during the mid-to-late 19th century to guard against French ships.

It was decommissioned in 1950 and has been used for a variety of purposes, including a museum, nightclub, and most recently a hotel. It has never been for sale as a private residence.

The circular property is 150 feet in diameter and has about 33,000 square feet of living space across three floors, including 12 bedrooms, two kitchens, and a pool, according to the Times.

The interior spaces are built in two circular rings around a large central courtyard, encased in 15-foot-thick granite walls.

The rooms on the lower decks are built into cavernous spaces with vaulted brick ceilings, while bedrooms on the upper decks have riveted metal ceilings, windows and wood floors. There’s also one bedroom on an elevated crow’s nest.

Seller Mike Clare bought Spitbank Fort — along with two other similar but much larger forts in the strait — in 2009 and turned it into a hotel and event space. Clare likened the property to “a huge yacht.”
The two other forts are each three times as large, but only one has been renovated. They can also be had as a package deal for $12.4 million. [NYT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
International ListingLuxury Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Ray Kroc and his Santa Ynez Valley ranch (Wikimedia, Google Maps)

Huge California ranch owned by McDonald’s CEO Ray Kroc lists

Huge California ranch owned by McDonald’s CEO Ray Kroc lists
 Jennifer Lawrence and 17 Jane Street with Edward Minskoff (Getty; Sciame Construction)

Jennifer Lawrence buys at Ed Minskoff’s West Village condo

Jennifer Lawrence buys at Ed Minskoff’s West Village condo
Ron Perelman and 36-38 East 63rd Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Ron Perelman shopping side-by-side Upper East Side homes for $75M

Ron Perelman shopping side-by-side Upper East Side homes for $75M
389 Bergen Street and 219 Jefferson Street (Google Maps)

Nearly $30M in Brooklyn luxury contracts signed last week

Nearly $30M in Brooklyn luxury contracts signed last week
River View Estates (Photo via Gordon Beall)

Cherry tree’s gone, but rest of estate will cost you $60M

Cherry tree’s gone, but rest of estate will cost you $60M
Wesley Edens and 520 West 28th Street, Unit PH37 (Getty, Compass)

Fortress Investment chairman buys steeply discounted Zaha Hadid penthouse

Fortress Investment chairman buys steeply discounted Zaha Hadid penthouse
76 Schermerhorn Street and 378 5th Street in Brooklyn (Photos via The Symon and StreetEasy)

It’s just one week, but Brooklyn luxury contract signings fell 50%

It’s just one week, but Brooklyn luxury contract signings fell 50%
421 Broome Street (Google Maps)

Soho penthouse buy sets record despite price chop

Soho penthouse buy sets record despite price chop
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.