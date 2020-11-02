Open Menu

ByteDance inks massive data-center deals in US

TikTok’s parent company is expanding in Virginia’s “Data Center Alley”

TRD New York /
Nov.November 02, 2020 12:37 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ByteDance founder & CEO Zhang Yiming (Credit: Zheng Shuai/VCG via Getty Images)

ByteDance founder & CEO Zhang Yiming (Credit: Zheng Shuai/VCG via Getty Images)

ByteDance, the parent company of social video platform TikTok, has leased an enormous amount of data-center space in a Virginia corridor known as “Data Center Alley.”

ByteDance was behind three data center transactions in northern Virginia in the first half of 2020, Business Insider reported, citing a person with knowledge of the transactions.

The company’s new 53 megawatts of data center capacity — which is likely to take up hundreds of thousands of square feet in real estate — could accommodate hundreds of thousands of servers for cloud computing and data processing, according to Business Insider.

Read more

The data center business is booming as streaming services grow in popularity. Data center real estate investment trusts have flourished during the pandemic, rising on average by about 25 percent, even as the overall REIT market has declined.

With the added capacity, China-based ByteDance is adhering to the federal government’s requirements to store domestic TikTok users’ data in the U.S., Jennifer Cooke, an IDC analyst, told Business Insider.

The Trump administration has been pressuring ByteDance to give U.S. investors a majority share of the company, citing national security concerns. An agreement was made for Oracle and Wal-Mart to take control of the company, but disagreements between the parties have kept the deal from being finalized.

In May, ByteDance inked a lease with the Durst Organization for 232,000 square feet at One Five One in Times Square, in one of the biggest office leases signed during the pandemic. [BI]Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estateoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt, and 280 Richards Street (Photos via Getty; Thor Equities)

Amazon inks deal for 312K-sf at Thor’s Red Hook warehouse

Amazon inks deal for 312K-sf at Thor’s Red Hook warehouse
Friendly’s announced Sunday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Getty)

Friendly’s files for bankruptcy, enters sales agreement

Friendly’s files for bankruptcy, enters sales agreement
Storefronts are being covered with plywood as retailers prepare for possible unrest after the presidential election (Getty)

Retailers prepare for possible Election Day unrest

Retailers prepare for possible Election Day unrest
Home Depot CEO Craig Menear and 410 East 61st Street (Photos via Home Depot; Google Maps)

Home Depot signs lease for Bed Bath & Beyond’s UES store

Home Depot signs lease for Bed Bath & Beyond’s UES store
Boeing headquarters in Chicago with Boeing CFO Greg Smith (Photos via Wikipedia Commons and Boeing)

Boeing looks to offload 30% of its real estate

Boeing looks to offload 30% of its real estate
Sheldon Adelson and the Venetian (Getty, The Venetian Resort® Las Vegas)

Sheldon Adelson is leaving Las Vegas (maybe)

Sheldon Adelson is leaving Las Vegas (maybe)
Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and 245-249 West 17th Street (Photos via Columbia Property Trust; StreetEasy)

Columbia Property Trust collects 98% of its rent in Q3

Columbia Property Trust collects 98% of its rent in Q3
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (iStock)

Knotel slashes its workforce again

Knotel slashes its workforce again
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.