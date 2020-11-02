Clinton Hill townhouse with sprawling garden is top Brooklyn deal of the week

The final week of October was a solid one in terms of luxury home contracts inked in Brooklyn, though it paled in comparison to the week prior, which was the best the borough had logged since the pandemic.

There were 14 deals signed last week for a total volume of $38 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on contracts of $2 million or more. Seven of the contracts were townhouses, while five deals were condominiums and two were co-op units.

The median asking price for the 14 homes that went into contract was $2.59 million with an average of 81 days on the market and an average discount of 4 percent off the initial asking price.

The week before, the third week of October, 27 homes went into contract with a median asking price of $2.88 million. The total volume under contract was $89 million making it the luxury market’s best week since March, when the city went into lockdown.

The most expensive contract was for a 3,400-square-foot townhouse in Clinton Hill. The five-bedroom home at 375 Vanderbilt Avenue includes a 1,500-square-foot garden. It was last asking $3.6 million.

The second priciest deal was for a five-bedroom townhouse in Park Slope. The home at 14 Saint Marks Avenue was originally built in 1901 and was recently renovated. The 3,600-square-foot home has a 800-square-foot backyard with an outdoor deck. Its final asking price was also $3.6 million.

Townhouses, which boast larger square footage and outdoor space, have been particularly dominant in recent weeks.

The average townhome last week spanned nearly 2,900 square feet at an average price of about $1,057 per square foot. That compares to the average condo size of 2,117 square feet at $1,278 per foot.