Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach house under contract

Spec home developer Todd Micahel Glaser previously said it would sell for $16M

Nov.November 02, 2020 06:15 PM
TRD Staff
Jeffrey Epstein and 358 El Brillo Way (Getty, Corcoran Group)

Spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser is under contract to buy the Palm Beach property owned by the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The waterfront mansion at 358 El Brillo Way hit the market in July for $22 million, along with Epstein’s New York townhouse, which is asking $88 million. Kerry Warwick of the Corcoran Group has the Palm Beach listing.

Glaser, who previously said he believed the home would sell for its land value – closer to $16 million – predicted it would be a teardown. Glaser told the Wall Street Journal that he plans to replace the home with a 14,000-square-foot Art Moderne mansion.

“Palm Beach is going to be very happy that it’s gone,” Glaser, who declined to disclose his offer amount, told the Journal. Glaser, a co-developer of One Thousand Museum, built 22 Star Island Drive, which Lennar Corp. Executive Chairman Stuart Miller sold earlier this year for $49.5 million.

Epstein paid $2.5 million for the Palm Beach property in 1990. The six-bedroom, 14,000-square-foot house was designed by architect John Volk.

Epstein allegedly used both properties in New York and Palm Beach to sexually abuse dozens of young girls, luring them for naked massage sessions and sometimes paying them hundreds of dollars in cash, according to prosecutors. He died in his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell in New York in August 2019.

The Palm Beach Daily News first reported Glaser’s offer.

[WSJ] – Katherine Kallergis

