Retailers prepare for possible Election Day unrest

Retailers are preparing for the possibility of unrest following Tuesday’s presidential election by boarding up their storefronts.

The number of work orders for plywood and enhanced security measures has increased, according to ServiceChannel CEO Tom Buiocchi, whose company connects national retail chains with local contractors, Business Insider reported.

Precautionary measures are being taken based on retailers’ experiences over the summer following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In June, as protests and looting occurred in many cities, ServiceChannel assisted in boarding up 2,000 stores, according to Business Insider.

Store owners in Manhattan are already preparing for possible unrest: Chain stores such as Staples, Ann Taylor, and Bed Bath & Beyond in Chelsea have put up plywood across glass windows, and nearby Argo Tea and Rosa Mexicano restaurant on Broadway were already closed, the New York Post reported.

“No matter who wins, I think there are going to be angry people on both sides,” Willy Portacarrero, who manages the Staples store at Sixth Avenue and 20th Street, told the Post.

[BI, NYP] — Akiko Matsuda