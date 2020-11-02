Open Menu

Retailers prepare for possible Election Day unrest

In Manhattan, some stores have boarded up ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election

TRD New York /
Nov.November 02, 2020 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Storefronts are being covered with plywood as retailers prepare for possible unrest after the presidential election (Getty)

Storefronts are being covered with plywood as retailers prepare for possible unrest after the presidential election (Getty)

Retailers are preparing for the possibility of unrest following Tuesday’s presidential election by boarding up their storefronts.

The number of work orders for plywood and enhanced security measures has increased, according to ServiceChannel CEO Tom Buiocchi, whose company connects national retail chains with local contractors, Business Insider reported.

Precautionary measures are being taken based on retailers’ experiences over the summer following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In June, as protests and looting occurred in many cities, ServiceChannel assisted in boarding up 2,000 stores, according to Business Insider.

Store owners in Manhattan are already preparing for possible unrest: Chain stores such as Staples, Ann Taylor, and Bed Bath & Beyond in Chelsea have put up plywood across glass windows, and nearby Argo Tea and Rosa Mexicano restaurant on Broadway were already closed, the New York Post reported.

“No matter who wins, I think there are going to be angry people on both sides,” Willy Portacarrero, who manages the Staples store at Sixth Avenue and 20th Street, told the Post.

[BI, NYP] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateNYC Retail MarketRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 312 West 34th Street, 61 North 9th Street, 639 Classon Avenue, and One Fulton Square (Credit: Google Maps)

These were the top 10 NYC retail leases in July

These were the top 10 NYC retail leases in July
Ricky's at 830 Broadway (Credit: NYC Go)

Ricky’s, iconic NYC beauty shop, faces
more closures

Ricky’s, iconic NYC beauty shop, faces
more closures
From top, clockwise: Cushman & Wakefield's Joanne Podell, Showfields' Amir Zwickel, Appear Here's Josh Yentob, Brookfield Properties's Mark Kostic (Credit: Getty, LinkedIn)

When it comes to retail, “real estate in New York is fundamentally broken”

When it comes to retail, “real estate in New York is fundamentally broken”
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt, and 280 Richards Street (Photos via Getty; Thor Equities)

Amazon inks deal for 312K-sf at Thor’s Red Hook warehouse

Amazon inks deal for 312K-sf at Thor’s Red Hook warehouse
ByteDance founder & CEO Zhang Yiming (Credit: Zheng Shuai/VCG via Getty Images)

ByteDance inks massive data-center deals in US

ByteDance inks massive data-center deals in US
Friendly’s announced Sunday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Getty)

Friendly’s files for bankruptcy, enters sales agreement

Friendly’s files for bankruptcy, enters sales agreement
Home Depot CEO Craig Menear and 410 East 61st Street (Photos via Home Depot; Google Maps)

Home Depot signs lease for Bed Bath & Beyond’s UES store

Home Depot signs lease for Bed Bath & Beyond’s UES store
Boeing headquarters in Chicago with Boeing CFO Greg Smith (Photos via Wikipedia Commons and Boeing)

Boeing looks to offload 30% of its real estate

Boeing looks to offload 30% of its real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.