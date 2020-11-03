Real estate pros say Trump better for market than Biden: survey

Asked if Donald Trump or Joe Biden would be a better president for real estate, many industry professionals surveyed by The Real Deal picked the president, but more in some cities than others — and not at all in Chicago.

Some 465 brokers, executives, and others who make their living in the industry answered the survey question: “Which presidential candidate will have a more positive impact on the real estate market?”

Nearly half — 49 percent — said Trump would, while 29 percent answered Biden and 22 percent said neither.

But unpacking that number revealed significant geographical divergence. More than two-thirds of Los Angeles-area respondents named Trump and only 15 percent picked Biden, although the sample size was small at just 47 people.

Trump also fared well in Florida, where half of 88 respondents chose him and just under a quarter named Biden as better for the market. Trump’s native New York, with 247 respondents, was closer: 45 percent picked Trump, while 34 percent went for Biden. And Chicago real estate pros split down the middle.

The survey was voluntary and not a scientific poll; it should not be assumed to be representative of real estate professionals as a whole.