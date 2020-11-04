Open Menu

Eastern Consolidated founder Peter Hauspurg dies

TRD New York /
Nov.November 04, 2020 05:55 PM
By Rich Bockmann and Hiten Samtani
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Peter Hauspurg (Photo by Adam Pincus)

Peter Hauspurg, who as co-founder of Eastern Consolidated ran one of New York’s most active investment-sales shops but played a broader role as a gregarious emissary of the city’s commercial real estate industry and a mentor of a generation of dealmakers , died Tuesday at his home in Santa Monica. He was 67.

Hauspurg and Paris started the firm in 1981, and grew it into one of the largest investment-sales focused shops in New York, with clients such as Gary Barnett’s Extell Development, Silverstein Properties and Forest City Ratner. In 2015, the firm did nearly $2 billion in deals, according to The Real Deal’s annual ranking.  Notable transactions for the firm include Barnett’s $100 million sale of a NoMad development site at 30-36 East 29th Street to Rockefeller Group; Abraham Fruchthandler’s $50 million buy of a Harlem portfolio, and the sale of a $115 million East Side development site to Hines and Welltower.

Amid the 2018 market slowdown, the firm, like others in the industry, faced severe financial challenges. After being unable to find a buyer for the firm, Hauspurg and Paris shut it down. By then, the firm had shrunk to about a 100-broker shop.

Hauspurg then took an executive role at ABS Partners Real Estate, but left the firm this year.

Several top brokers came up under Hauspurg, including David Schechtman, Lipa Lieberman, Brian Ezratty, Adelaide Polsinelli and Robin Abrams.

“He was a mentor to thousands, maybe even tens of thousands of brokers and real estate professionals,” said Gregg Schenker of ABS. “They [Hauspurg and Paris] had moved [to California] for this beautiful chapter of their life. But he was still a New York City real estate deal person.”

Hauspurg relished his broader ambassadorial role in the industry. He was a popular fixture at the annual Real Estate Board of New York gala, and was on the trade group’s board of governors. In 2015, he received REBNY’s Louis Smadbeck Broker Recognition Award.

“He was an inspiration in my early years,” said Bob Knakal, chair of JLL’s investment-sales division. “It is our people who make our industry what it is and Peter was definitely one of the good guys.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Eastern ConsolidatedPeter Hauspurg

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Daun and Peter Hauspurg and ABS Partners Real Estate offices at 200 Park Avenue South (Credit: Twitter and ABS Partners)

They ran a brokerage, now they’re sourcing deals. Why Daun and Peter landed at ABS

They ran a brokerage, now they’re sourcing deals. Why Daun and Peter landed at ABS
Eastern Consolidated’s Mark Schnurman to head sales at Eastern Union

Eastern Consolidated’s Mark Schnurman to head sales at Eastern Union

Eastern Consolidated’s Mark Schnurman to head sales at Eastern Union
Peter Hauspurg and Daun Paris resurface at ABS Partners

Peter Hauspurg and Daun Paris resurface at ABS Partners

Peter Hauspurg and Daun Paris resurface at ABS Partners
HKS hires former Eastern principal to launch new i-sales division

HKS hires former Eastern principal to launch new i-sales division

HKS hires former Eastern principal to launch new i-sales division
Lee & Associates brings on Eastern Consolidated broker for newly created investment sales division

Lee & Associates brings on Eastern Consolidated broker for newly created investment sales division

Lee & Associates brings on Eastern Consolidated broker for newly created investment sales division
Eastern Consolidated sues for commission on 2017 office lease

Eastern Consolidated sues for commission on 2017 office lease

Eastern Consolidated sues for commission on 2017 office lease
Eastern Consolidated’s Robin Abrams joins Compass’ commercial division

Eastern Consolidated’s Robin Abrams joins Compass’ commercial division

Eastern Consolidated’s Robin Abrams joins Compass’ commercial division
Meridian Capital scoops up debt brokers Adam Hakim and James Murad

Meridian Capital scoops up debt brokers Adam Hakim and James Murad

Meridian Capital scoops up debt brokers Adam Hakim and James Murad
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.