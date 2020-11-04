Eastern Consolidated founder Peter Hauspurg dies

Peter Hauspurg, who as co-founder of Eastern Consolidated ran one of New York’s most active investment-sales shops but played a broader role as a gregarious emissary of the city’s commercial real estate industry and a mentor of a generation of dealmakers , died Tuesday at his home in Santa Monica. He was 67.

Hauspurg and Paris started the firm in 1981, and grew it into one of the largest investment-sales focused shops in New York, with clients such as Gary Barnett’s Extell Development, Silverstein Properties and Forest City Ratner. In 2015, the firm did nearly $2 billion in deals, according to The Real Deal’s annual ranking. Notable transactions for the firm include Barnett’s $100 million sale of a NoMad development site at 30-36 East 29th Street to Rockefeller Group; Abraham Fruchthandler’s $50 million buy of a Harlem portfolio, and the sale of a $115 million East Side development site to Hines and Welltower.

Amid the 2018 market slowdown, the firm, like others in the industry, faced severe financial challenges. After being unable to find a buyer for the firm, Hauspurg and Paris shut it down. By then, the firm had shrunk to about a 100-broker shop.

Hauspurg then took an executive role at ABS Partners Real Estate, but left the firm this year.

Several top brokers came up under Hauspurg, including David Schechtman, Lipa Lieberman, Brian Ezratty, Adelaide Polsinelli and Robin Abrams.

“He was a mentor to thousands, maybe even tens of thousands of brokers and real estate professionals,” said Gregg Schenker of ABS. “They [Hauspurg and Paris] had moved [to California] for this beautiful chapter of their life. But he was still a New York City real estate deal person.”

Hauspurg relished his broader ambassadorial role in the industry. He was a popular fixture at the annual Real Estate Board of New York gala, and was on the trade group’s board of governors. In 2015, he received REBNY’s Louis Smadbeck Broker Recognition Award.

“He was an inspiration in my early years,” said Bob Knakal, chair of JLL’s investment-sales division. “It is our people who make our industry what it is and Peter was definitely one of the good guys.”