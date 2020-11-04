Open Menu

Suburban office demand spikes as working from home continues

Interest in Connecticut ‘burbs surged more than 40%, according to flex-office provider

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 04, 2020 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Deals in southern Connecticut offices has surged more than 40 percent (iStock)

Deals in southern Connecticut offices has surged more than 40 percent (iStock)

Interest in small suburban offices is picking up as more people continue to work from home, and relocate outside of major urban centers.

For IWG, the short-term office company, deals for its downtown New York offices have collapsed by 30 percent since the virus outbreak, while activity in southern Connecticut has surged more than 40 percent, according to Bloomberg. Similarly, sales of small offices accommodating one to two people have jumped 19 percent.

IWG recently indicated that it would close up to 20 percent of its flex office spaces in Manhattan, as its Regus subsidiary puts locations throughout the city into Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Read more

Still, the suburban migration is happening, and office landlords are responding. “This shows the current trend of buyers wanting more space — inside and outside of the house,” London-based analyst Iwona Hovenko of Bloomberg Intelligence told Bloomberg.

Few employees have returned to their offices in New York City: In Manhattan, just 10 percent of workers have so far made a comeback. Experts originally projected that 26 percent of employees would return to their offices by the end of the year.

[Bloomberg News] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
connecticutDowntown Office Marketoffice marketsuburbs

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
1271 Sixth Avenue and 300 Park Avenue (right) with Greenhill & Co. CEO Scott Bok (Photos via Google Maps; Greenhill)

Greenhill & Co. downsizes Midtown office for cheaper rent

Greenhill & Co. downsizes Midtown office for cheaper rent
Knotel’s Amol Sarva and Northwind’s Ran Eliasaf with 40 Wooster Street (Google Maps)

Free rent not entirely free, Knotel’s landlord alleges in lawsuit

Free rent not entirely free, Knotel’s landlord alleges in lawsuit
(iStock)

Manhattan office leasing decline is double that of Great Recession

Manhattan office leasing decline is double that of Great Recession
ByteDance founder & CEO Zhang Yiming (Credit: Zheng Shuai/VCG via Getty Images)

ByteDance inks massive data-center deals in US

ByteDance inks massive data-center deals in US
Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and 245-249 West 17th Street (Photos via Columbia Property Trust; StreetEasy)

Columbia Property Trust collects 98% of its rent in Q3

Columbia Property Trust collects 98% of its rent in Q3
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (iStock)

Knotel slashes its workforce again

Knotel slashes its workforce again
Bob Sulentic (Getty, iStock)

CBRE income falls nearly 10%

CBRE income falls nearly 10%
From left: Paramount CEO Albert Behler, 1301 6th Avenue, 712 5th Avenue, 31 West 52nd Street (Getty; Google Maps)

Paramount Group back at work, but tenants waiting until 2021

Paramount Group back at work, but tenants waiting until 2021
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.